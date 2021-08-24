The Leading Plastic Packaging Company

Gqeberha, South Africa, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Are you an individual or a company who works in the agricultural and farming sector and are in need of ground covers and silage films? Maybe you work within the construction industry and are searching for a reliable roofing insulation supplier? Or, maybe, you are a part of the packaging and wrapping industry and you need to find good quality packaging sheets, bags, and shrink film. If you match one of these descriptions, then let us introduce you to Rhino Plastics!

Rhino Plastics is a company located in Port Elizabeth that has been in operation for over 45 years. Because they have been in business for so many years, the company is now able to have a major focus on the importation as well as sales of only the highest quality products that all come from the world’s leading manufacturers.

Rhino Plastics have been in the game for quite some time, and through that, have managed to forge relationships with suppliers, that now go back so many years that they are able to offer their products at extremely competitive prices, which come along with not only a high level of product support, but also technical support.

As mentioned above, Rhino Plastics supply products to a range of industries such as agriculture, insulation, construction, as well as packaging! For the agricultural industry, the company supplies products such as greenhouse films, silage bags, shrink film coco peat, and even netting products. For the insulation industry, the company supplies roofing insulation, as well as ETL. For the construction industry, Rhino Plastics supplies roofing insulation and construction sheeting. Last but not least, the company also supplies businesses in the packaging industry with intercept technology, desiccants, as well as packaging sheets and bags.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through their extensive range of products that they have online, or if you would like to get in contact with someone to enquire about pricing or availability, do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.rhinoplastics.co.za/

Contact Details:

15 Voyle Street, Sydenham,

Port Elizabeth, 6014