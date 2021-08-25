Sales of Golf Apparel Market to Generate US$ 6,600 Mn Revenues by 2026-end

The soaring popularity of golf as a sport and the construction of new facilities around the globe are set to trigger demand for golf apparel in the foreseeable future. Governments around the globe, especially in Asia Pacific, where a large number of new golf courses are in the development phase, are combining golf with tourism and economic development, which shall add value to sales during the forecast period. The new facilities also include a high percentage of publicly accessible courses, which is poised to attract new fans to the sport. These factors are projected to propel the growth of market at 4% growth during the forecast period 2020-2030.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=333

Key Takeaways of the Golf Apparel Market Study

North America accounts for more than one third share in the golf apparel market, and the demand in the region is expected to show an upward trend during the forecast period.

Bottom wear is expected to experience high growth in comparison with top wear owing to diversified portfolio comprising of bottom wear such as pants and shorts.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=333

Men’s segment in golf apparel market is expected to dominate the market and is projected to grow 1.3X during the forecast period.

Individuals are expected to be the fastest growing buyer type for golf apparel, growing 1.5X during forecast period.

Sales through sports variety stores are expected to remain prominent, while branded golf stores are expected to catch up.

Golf Apparel Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of golf apparel market on the basis of product type, gender, sales channel and buyer type.

Product Type Top wear

Bottom wear

Hats

Shoes

Other Accessories Gender Men

Women

Kids Sales Channel Sports Variety Stores

On-Course Outlets

Branded Golf Stores

Others Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/333

Expansion of Retail Chain to Give Leading Players an Upper Hand

Many golf apparel designers are planning to work in close collaboration with local craftspeople and artisans to develop exclusive golf apparel lines. For instance, in the year 2020, Asher golf brand expanded its product line head-to-toe with more than 45 new hat styles for golf. The Ladies Professional Golf Association unveiled its first retail store in South Korea in association with a Korean company. The company hopes that their golf apparel line will fuel the popularity of golf not only in Korea but also across the broader APEJ region. The company has set itself a target of 100 stores across the country by the year 2019 and is anticipated to enter China as well. Expansion of retail chains is projected to propel the golf apparel sales during forecast period.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/22/1885807/0/en/Incontinence-Products-Market-Set-to-Witness-a-Series-of-Innovations-as-Brands-Focus-on-Comfort-and-Feel-Good-Factor-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com