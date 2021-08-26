Meat-Free Alternative Butler Soy Curls Make Perfect Meal Additions

Rochester, NY, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — A near 90-year-old food business has come up with a perfect alternative for meat-free meals with delicious Butler Soy Curls.

Niblack Foods, a Rochester-based company founded in 1932, offers Butler Soy Curls, made from select, non-GMO, whole soybeans (Soy), and grown without chemical pesticides.

Soy curls are a delicious alternative to meat and are a great addition to your favorite recipes. They have a wonderful texture and versatility, which allows them to be used in any meal!

They are especially tasty in fajitas, sandwiches/subs, stir-frys, soups, salads, casseroles, with barbeque sauce as a “pulled soy curl” BBQ sandwich . . . the list is truly endless!

The US-grown Butler Soy Curls are gluten-free, have zero trans-fats, and contain no sodium or cholesterol. Containing the entire soybean, they are 100% natural, high in protein and an excellent source of fiber and omega-3. They are CHIP approved and Kosher certified.

Soy curls are an all-natural product and do not contain any preservatives or additives. Keep them refrigerated or frozen to keep them fresh.

Butler’s soybeans are grown on a family-owned farm and grown without chemical pesticides. The beans are soaked in spring water (no chlorine) and then stirred while being cooked. Soy curls are dried at low temperatures, ensuring the natural goodness of the whole soybean.

Butler Soy Curls have been part of the Niblack Foods’ portfolio since 2019 and are popular among vegans, but are increasingly transcending all tastes, sectors and dietary needs.

Niblack Foods was initially created as a bakery, milling its flour and specializing in whole-grain breads, cookies and pastries. The company has since become a wholesale resource to health food stores. During that time, toasted wheat germ, pancake mixes, cookies, and granolas/cereals were their main offerings.

Later, Niblack Foods began providing high-quality spices, flavors, and seasoning blends.

Today it is a vital resource for everyday goods and specialty ingredients.

For further enquiries about their Butler Soy Curls and their fantastic range of healthy foods, visit their store at 900 Jefferson Rd., Rochester (Henrietta area, Genesee Valley Regional Market). Open Monday–Friday, 9 am-5 pm, Saturday, 9 am-4 pm. Curbside pickup is available during these hours.

They are also at the Rochester Public Market (seasonally) on Saturdays. Alternatively, shop online at www.niblackfoods.com.