Natural Pigments and Dyes Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Natural Pigments and Dyes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Natural Pigments and Dyes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume ('000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for pigments and dyes are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global pigments and dyes market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the pigments and dyes market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for pigments and dyes has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of pigments and dyes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering pigments and dyes has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the pigments and dyes market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By classification, reactive pigments and dyes contributed nearly 60% of total revenue in 2020

Demand for disperse dyes to increase at above 3% CAGR across the forecast period

Sales of pigments and dyes across the textile industry constituted over 3/5 of overall share in 2020

The U.S. to generate high growth opportunities, being valued at above US$ 8 billion in 2020

China to experience a CAGR of more than 5% until 2031, and be valued at around US$ 8 billion

India, Australia, and South Korea to jointly account for over US$ 5 billion by 2031

“Extensive development of construction and textile production activities across key emerging economies in Asia is prompting manufacturers to concentrate their operations across the Eastern Hemisphere, generating high growth prospects,”says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent pigments and dyes manufacturers are capitalizing on new product launches, strategic mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and extensive R&D spending to introduce new technologies into the mainstream market. Presence of a multitude of players renders the landscape quite fragmented.

In April 2021, LANXESS AG expanded its unique Trixene Aqua range of water-based blocked isocyanate dispersions. The product family now includes new grades, specifically designed to expand application areas, such as the Trixene Aqua BI 120 and Aqua BI 220.

In October 2017, Cathay Industries introduced the CATHAYTHERMTM thermostable inorganic color pigments, specifically designed for thermoplastic and thermosetting applications, including plastics, powder coatings and high bake temperatures.

Key Market Segments Covered

Classification Disperse Dyes and Pigments Reactive Dyes and Pigments Sulphur Dyes and Pigments Other Dyes and Pigments Classifications

Application Textile Dyes and Pigments Ink & Paint Dyes and Pigments Leather Dyes and Pigments Paper Dyes and Pigments



