How is High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Shaping Demand for Coronary Microcatheters

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global coronary microcatheters market was valued at around US$ 179 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Factors boosting demand for coronary microcatheters include rapid adoption of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world. Moreover, increasing number of players in the market is going to make this space highly competitive and also opportunistic. Diseases such as myocardial infarction and number of patients undergoing cardiology procedures such as angioplasty are increasing demand for coronary microcatheters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Single-lumen coronary microcatheters expected to contribute more than 52% revenue share in the market by 2031.

Demand for angled tip coronary microcatheters expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% due to their mandatory use in angled lesions or vessels.

Hospitals to dominate the market among all end-user segments and expected to reach US$ 287.8 Mn by 2031.

The U.S. holds a prominent share in the global market due to increasing number of coronary microcatheter manufacturing companies in the country. This market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2031.

Coronary Microcatheters Categorization as Per Industry Research

By Product

Single-lumen Coronary Microcatheters

Dual-lumen Coronary Microcatheters

Guide Extension Coronary Microcatheters

By Tip Type

Steerable Coronary Microcatheters

Angled Tip Coronary Microcatheters

Straight Tip Coronary Microcatheters

Market Driver

Obesity has become a major risk factor for a variety of cardiovascular disorders around the globe. Obesity creates an inappropriate or excessive accumulation of fats inside the artery lumen, which can lead to a variety of health issues, including coronary heart disease. Thus, increasing rate of obesity will drive demand for coronary microcatheters across the world over the coming years.

