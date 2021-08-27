Chlorine Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Chlorine market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Chlorine across various industries and regions.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global chlor-alkali market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global chlor-alkali market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on chlor-alkali sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global chlor-alkali market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for chlor-alkali. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of chlor-alkali manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the chlor-alkali market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Chlor-alkali Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global chlor-alkali market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Product Chlorine

Caustic Soda

Soda Ash Application Glass Manufacturing

Vinyl Production

Organic Chemical Production

Inorganic Chemicals Production

Pulp & Paper Production

Chlorinated Intermediates

Water Treatment

Other Applications Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Country-specific assessment on demand for chlor-alkali has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous chlor-alkali manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

The global chlor-alkali market has witnessed significant momentum over the historical period on the back of rising per capita consumption of caustic soda and a surge in building & construction. Furthermore, manufacturing technologies have changed tack owing to a global rise in mercury pollution levels. This will create a huge impact across the developed economies of Europe and North America and coax key players to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices in the chlor-alkali market.

The highly matured and diverse industry of chlor-alkali is expected to witness traction from emerging economies of Asia Pacific owing to new Greenfield investments and enhanced operating margins of global and local manufacturers in this region. Primed to unlock significant value, market size of chlor-alkali is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 141 Bn by 2027 at a growth rate 5.4 % during the forecast period as per the newly published report by Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways from Global Chlor-Alkali Market:

China’s emergence as the world’s largest producer of chlor-alkali is well supported by the use of cost effective methods of using acetylene to make vinyl chloride. This will have a profound effect on the demand and supply dynamics of the domestic and international chlor-alkali market

The demand for chlor-alkali for PVC production has accounted for over 1/3rd of the global demand in 2018 on the back of its extensive use in construction activities and infrastructure development

Currently, about 500 chlor-alkali producers and 650 production plants are in working condition for production of chlor-alkali across the globe. Addition of new plants or capacity expansion will reduce the supply – demand gap in the near future

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a power house in global chlor-alkali market by 2027 on the back of increasing per capita consumption of caustic soda. Asia Pacific is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 31 Bn over the long-term forecast period (2019-2027).

“Rising demand combined with capacity expansion for Chlor-alkali would result in higher utilization of resources (salts & electricity) and improve profitability by 2027” according to a Fact.MR analyst

Moderately Consolidated Market Structure with Supply Fluctuation Dynamics

Currently, manufacturers are engaged in expanding production capacities and installing new plants to reduce the supply-demand gap. Usage of shale gas at low energy costs in North America along with trade disputes with China are coaxing manufacturers to strengthen their in-house production capabilities. Also, new capacity expansions across Europe by prominent players such as Kemira and AkzoNobel will create remunerative opportunities in chlor-alkali market. The ongoing and future investments in new technology for chlor-alkali is expected to boost the overall consumption of chlor-alkali market over the mid-term forecast.

