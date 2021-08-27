Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland) and Lydall, Inc. (US) are the Major Players in the Liquid Filtration Market – Latest Trends

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — The global liquid filtration market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The major players in the market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), American Fabric Filter (US), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (US), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), G. Bopp + Co. AG (Switzerland), GKD (Germany), Kavon Filter Products Co. (US), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), TWE Group (Germany), and Yingkaimo Metal Net Co. (China).

These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the market further. Investment & expansion and merger & acquisition have been the leading strategies adopted by the major players in the last 2 years, to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global liquid filtration market.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland) is focusing on the expansion of its business to maintain its leading position in the liquid filtration market. For example, the company invested USD 32 million in its filtration & performance business to expand its production capacity in Turin (Italy) plant. This expansion will specifically aim at improving the company’s current service level and help it to cater to the increasing requirement from industrial treatment applications. This expansion consolidated the company’s position as one of the leading manufacturers of high-performance liquid filter media. Moreover, the investment will help the company in rebuilding and modifying its other existing plants in Belgium and Sweden.

Lydall, Inc. (US) is progressing in the market by providing specialty engineered filter media for various industries, such as mining, food, power, cement, steel, asphalt, incineration, HVAC, and pharmaceutical. The company has a total of 6 filter media manufacturing sites, and it offers filter media that are produced from cellulose, synthetic, and glass materials. In January 2017, Lydall acquired MGF Gutsche GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) for USD 58 million. Gutsche is a leading producer of nonwoven needle punch material for industrial filtration and high-performance nonwoven segments. Gutsche has operations in Germany and China. Lydall strengthened its position as a premier provider of needle punch nonwoven filtration solutions through this acquisition.

