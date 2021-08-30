Automotive Frame Machine Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The Market Research Survey of Automotive Frame Machine by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Automotive Frame Machine as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Automotive Frame Machine with key analysis of Automotive Frame Machine market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Frame Machine market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Frame Machine market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Automotive Frame Machine market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler). For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.

Small Auto Service Businesses Rely on ‘Financing’ to Procure New Equipment

Auto service and repair centers have also been influenced by the broader transformations in the automotive industry. Growing electrification, use of novel manufacturing materials, and growing integration of technology has meant that auto service companies have had to quickly adapt to the status quo. The adaptation is not only related to training the workforce, but also procuring advanced equipment that is suitable for carrying out repairs efficiently. Procurement of advanced equipment remains a challenge for small auto repair centers, and this has increased their reliance on financing companies.

The US is Incorporating Technological Advancements in the Automotive Industry

Due to the pandemic, several automotive manufacturers in the U.S. suffered losses beyond repair. The U.S. is home to major players in the automotive industry such as Tesla, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors (GM). The disruptions in the supply chain and restrictions on movement caused industries to halt production until further notice.

The downfall of the economy has also resulted in weak purchasing patterns. However, in the second half of 2020, manufacturers started focusing on innovations in technology and added convenience features to bring sales back on track.

Extensive research and development in the U.S. allowed the incorporation of technologies like the Automotive Internet of Things (AIoT), propelling the demand in the automotive industry.

