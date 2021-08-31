Plant-Based Mycoprotein Products Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

According to Fact.MR’s latest study, the worldwide market for mycoprotein products was pegged at around US$ 200 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to witness blue skies with a compounded annual growth rate of over 12% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Currently, around one billion individuals worldwide do not have access to a diet that offers enough protein and energy. However, the processing of one of the primary protein sources i.e. animal meat, has serious environmental effects due to which mycoprotein products as an alternative source of protein has garnered immense traction across both advanced and emerging economies.

Alternative meat products include plant-based proteins and mycoprotein products, among others. Mycoprotein products are anticipated to experience increasing demand across the globe, owing to the elevated proportion of different minerals and the high vitamin content in mycoprotein products. Furthermore, the worldwide mycoprotein products market is likely to witness a powerful surge owing to increased processing of high-quality protein products.

Veganism and the Growing Need for Meat Substitutes Will Fuel the Growth of Mycoprotein Market

Producers are therefore taking significant measures to create superior products and enhance their product portfolio in order to meet the increasing demand. Numerous cases of soya allergies and wheat gluten intolerance around the world is causing the market for mycoprotein products-based meat substitutes to develop as more customers switch their preferences from soya and wheat to mycoprotein. Soy allergies are prevalent, particularly among infants and kids. Since mycoprotein products is a fermented product, it can be readily eaten by individuals who have soya allergies or gluten intolerance or both.

Sustainable Production Methods Boosting Market Growth

Meat production has a significant effect on the environment and makes a major contribution to the eutrophication process. In this sense, it is essential to discover an alternative, inexpensive and less resource-consuming protein source to replace meat or meat products such as mycoprotein products.

Meat production accounted for over 15% of complete greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 68 percent of agricultural land, and a third of arable land required for crop production. The 2014 IPCC report on climate change emissions recognized changing diets as an underdeveloped yet important region of action. Budding concerns about the environmental impact and sustainability of the meat industry are the main growth drivers of the worldwide mycoprotein products market.

With Veganism at an All-Time High, Competitors are Unearthing New Methods for Economical Mycoprotein Products

The study by Fact.MR also found that the worldwide market for mycoprotein products is anticipated to see the development of the company and production footprint of several main businesses on the market. Ongoing market innovations and consolidations are projected to be the main success factors for processing businesses to stay worldwide leaders in the market for mycoprotein products.

A several number of small and medium scale competitors are focusing on expanding their regional presence owing to a large consumer base and are focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) with a focus on joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals.

For example, competitors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their market presence. Some of the key market participants in the global market for mycoprotein products are Quorn Foods (Marlow Foods Limited), 3fbio Ltd, and MycoTechnology, Inc., among the other players in the market for mycoprotein products.

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global mycoprotein products market for the period 2019-2027. Considerable support government agencies and other organizations for producing meat substitute products is projected to drive growth for the mycoprotein products market.

Global Mycoprotein Products Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global mycoprotein products market is segmented on the basis of form, sales channel, and region.

Form Minced

Slices Sales Channel Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

