Protein Ingredients Market: Fueling Growth and Innovation

Protein Ingredients Industry Overview

The global protein ingredients market size was valued at USD 77.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a revenue-based compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market is gaining momentum and witnessing a high demand owing to rising demand for food products, such as margarine, cold cuts, bakery products, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages, which are produced using protein ingredients. Increasing consumption of these products among health-conscious and elderly consumers is also fueling the industry’s growth. Moreover, a rise in the innovation of several proteins by various manufacturers that constitute a wide range of amino acids and perform specific functions, including satiety, muscle repair, weight loss, and energy balance, is expected to present immense growth opportunities for the market.

The industry has witnessed a considerable increase in the consumption of animal-based products in the recent past. Animal protein is expected to witness further growth over the next few years in the U.S. Momentous demand for these products derived from animal sources in the domestic market is expected to ascend the product demand. The supply chain initiatives undertaken by the ingredient manufacturing companies to strengthen the distribution of products are further expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Plant-based ingredients are manufactured from crops, including soy, canola, wheat, and pea. Soy protein has been growing at a significant rate and has had the largest share in the plant-based category. It is expected to expand at a high compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a health claim for the reduction of LDL cholesterol through dietary guidelines suggesting four servings of soy per day to help reduce the LDL cholesterol level by 10% in the body.

Product innovations and technological advancements are expected to be the major factor fueling the growth of the market. Protein ingredients are used in diverse applications, for instance, isolates have high dispersibility and very fine particle size so they are widely used in dairy applications. Consumers’ belief in the health benefits associated with these products has been the key growth driver over the past few years and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

The flavoring characteristics associated with new and innovative protein sources including plants, insects, and fermented proteins act as a potential market challenge. Proteins derived from legumes such as peas are associated with a beany flavor. Other proteins such as soy protein isolates are also associated with an ‘off-flavor’. This has led to substantial research being conducted on the reduction of characteristic flavorings associated with plant-based protein sources.

The protein industry is moving towards alternative protein sources owing to environmental sustainability concerns. Microbes and insects are becoming increasingly popular as protein sources due to their high nutritional value, low environmental impact, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional livestock farming. Insects and microbes also have a high feed conversion rate, meaning they require fewer resources to produce the same amount of protein as traditional livestock.

Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein ingredients market report based on product, application, and region:

Protein Ingredients Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Plant Proteins

o Cereals

o Wheat

o Wheat Protein Concentrates

o Wheat Protein Isolates

o Textured Wheat Protein

o Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

o HMEC/HMMA Wheat Protein

o Rice

o Rice Protein Isolates

o Rice Protein Concentrates

o Hydrolyzed Rice Protein

o Others

o Oats

o Oat Protein Concentrates

o Oat Protein Isolates

o Hydrolyzed Oat Protein

o Others

o Legumes

o Soy

o Soy Protein Concentrates

o Soy Protein Isolates

o Textured Soy Protein

o Hydrolyzed Soy Protein

o HMEC/HMMA Soy Protein

o Pea

o Pea Protein Concentrates

o Pea Protein Isolates

o Textured Pea Protein

o Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

o HMEC/HMMA Pea Protein

o Lupine

o Chickpea

o Others

o Roots

o Potato

o Potato Protein Concentrate

o Potato Protein Isolate

o Maca

o Others

o Ancient Grains

o Ancient Wheat

o Quinoa

o Sorghum

o Amaranth

o Chia

o Millet

o Others

o Nuts & Seeds

o Canola

o Canola Protein Isolates

o Hydrolyzed Canola Protein

o Others

o Almond

o Flaxseeds

o Others

o Animal/Dairy Proteins

o Egg Protein

o Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

o Whey Protein Concentrates

o Whey Protein Hydrolysates

o Whey Protein Isolates

o Gelatin

o Casein/Caseinates

o Collagen Peptides

o Microbe-based Protein

o Algae

o Bacteria

o Yeast

o Fungi

o Insect Protein

o Coleoptera

o Lepidoptera

o Hymenoptera

o Orthoptera

o Hemiptera

o Diptera

o Others

Protein Ingredients Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Food & Beverages

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Beverages

o Breakfast Cereals

o Dairy Alternatives (cheese, desserts, snacks, others)

o Dietary Supplements/Weight Management

o Meat Alternatives & Extenders

o Snacks

o Sports Nutrition

o Others

• Infant Formulations

• Clinical Nutrition

• Animal Feed

• Others

Protein Ingredients Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Indonesia

• Central and South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

Key Companies profiled:

• DuPont

• Rousselot

• ADM

• Burcon

• Tessenderlo Group

• Kewpie Corporation

• Roquette Freres

• The Scoular Company

• CHS, Inc.

• Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

• CropEnergies AG

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill, Incorporated

• MGP

• Ingredion

• Kerry Inc.

• Givaudan

• Axiom Foods

• Tate & Lyle

• Puris

• DSM

• Glanbia Plc

• Louis Dreyfus Company

• Barentz

• Nutri-Pea

• Prinova Group LLC

Recent Developments

• At Vitafoods held in April 2023, Darling Ingredients’ health brand Rousselot showcased its collagen peptides solution PEPTAN® for holistic well-being benefits. The premium protein-based ingredient provides multiple science-backed health benefits with nifty formulation properties.

• In June 2023, Roquette unveiled the new food innovation center, in Lestrem, France. This center will include a sensory analysis laboratory, a demonstration kitchen, and collaborative labs for pilot-scale testing of various plant-based ingredients.

• In May 2023, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, a global manufacturer of plant-based proteins for the F&B industry, announced its strategic initiative called Burcon 2.0. The Burcon 2.0 strategy will offer pilot-scale plant protein processing as a service.

• In April 2023, Burcon announced its plans to acquire Merit Functional Foods (Merit). Earlier in January 2023, Burcon was granted a patent for pea protein, which protected and maintained its pea protein licensee, Merit, with marketplace differentiation.