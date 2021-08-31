Medical Supplies Market worth $133.5 billion by 2025 – Increasing Demand for Medical Devices and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure development, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of HAIs, and the rising demand for medical devices are driving the growth of the global medical supplies market. Moreover, the rising medical tourism and emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the diagnostic supplies market in the coming years.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Medical Supplies Market is projected to grow from USD 133.5 billion by 2025 from USD 132.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Catheters accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market.

By type, segmented into diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. The intubation & ventilation supplies segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD across the globe.

The other applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

The applications market is categorized into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The other applications segment held the largest market share in 2019, due to factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and the increasing focus on adhering to proper waste disposal methods.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64344238

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The global medical supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the US and the implementation of various supportive initiatives by the Canadian Government are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players operating in the global medical supplies market include Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), BD (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (Ireland), ConvaTec Group Plc. (UK), Abbott (US), Cook Medical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Stryker (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Coloplast Group (Denmark).

Medtronic (US) is among the leaders in the global medical supplies market. The company has a strong medical disposables and consumables portfolio that includes wound care consumables (bandages, dressings, sponges, medical tapes, and adhesives), medication delivery disposables (needles, syringes, and cannulas), urology disposables (drainage bags and catheters), and blood and specimen collection consumables (collection syringes & needles and containers), among other products. The company focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches and approvals to enhance its product portfolio. For instance, in February 2018, Medtronic plc launched the MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64344238

Recent Developments in Medical Supplies Market;