How Has COVID-19 Impacted Sales of Cinema Lenses

Launch of cutting-edge electronic cameras that use PL mounts has shaped the development of the worldwide market size of cinema lenses. Practical, high performing, and smaller cinema lenses demand analysis of are giving a significant push to market expansion. As of now, market players are profoundly focused on dispatching new variations of cinema lenses to acquire an edge across regions.

Market development is driven by sensor innovation, optical symbolism, popularity for elite filmmaking hardware, coming of HDR, and intermittent rollouts of new items. Market players should look to dispatch new products coupled with the mechanical interest and extending uses of cinema lenses. Developing interest for full-outline cinema lenses is projected to assume a basic part in boosting sales of cinema lenses over the coming years.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the sales of cinema lenses market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.8 Bn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.

Key Trends of Cinema Lenses Market

The sales of cinema lenses market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031.

Full Frame cinema lenses capture a major chunk, equivalent to two-third of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 470 Mn over 2021-2031

Among the end uses, the entertainment sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the global film industry over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021.

The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 5% CAGR each through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for cinema lenses was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Low Class (Entry Class) Cinema Lenses Medium Class Cinema Lenses High-end Class Cinema Lenses

Resolution 2K Cinema Lenses 4K Cinema Lenses Others

User Amateur Cinema Lenses Professional Cinema Lenses

Focal Length Wide Angle Cinema Lenses Normal Cinema Lenses Medium Telephoto Cinema Lenses Telephoto Cinema Lenses



Winning Strategy

Some of the key players manufacturing cinema lenses are Adorama Camera, Inc., ARRI AG, Canon Inc., Carl-Zeiss AG, Cooke Optics Ltd., and Fujinon Corporation. Vital players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer sensors with improved lifespan and higher operational flexibility. These enhancements will drive demand and use of cinema lenses in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

