Cisdem DVD Burner 6.1.0 Update Brings UI Redesign, Improved Performance, and New functions

AVONDALE, AZ, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem has just released an update to its popular DVD Burner for Mac. The all in one DVD burning software help users burn videos to DVD quickly with menu, subtitle, chapter, and background music.

Version 6.1.0, brings a brand-new UI, and advanced features such as burning DVD with chapters, burning multiple DVDs. With this new version, Cisdem DVD Burner aims to provide a smoother and faster DVD Burning experience and meet the growing needs of users.

“August is one of the most popular wedding months, many people use DVD burners to burn their wedding videos to DVD as a memory keeper,” said William G. Smith, the manager of Cisdem multimedia department. ” With the new update, we made the product more user-friendly than ever. There is an instant option to burn multiple DVDs at one time. while the new DVD menu control and editing functions will give users a more flexible DVD creation experience. It will be even faster and easier for users to burn videos to DVD on Mac.”

What’s New in Version 6.1.0

A fresh new look and add multiple essential functions, the new user interface brings the following benefits to our users.

Brand new interface. Add more custom menu options and support custom templates. Custom DVD menu’s background photo, thumbnails, buttons, frames, etc. Custom menu size 16:9 or 4:3. Support editing video( Trim/Crop/Rotate/Watermark/Effects/Subtitle/Chapter/Volume). Can automatically recognize chapters in the original video. Add chapter for video. Optimize DVD burning speed. Added ability to burn multiple DVD copies. improves overall performance and addresses app stability issues.

Main functions and other features of Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac:

Burn virtually any video format to DVD, such as MP4, AVI, MOV, MKV, MTS, RMVB, DivX, etc. including the latest 4K/5K UHD video. Basic editing tools for you trim and crop videos, add special effects or watermarks to enhance videos. Provides free DVD menu templates for different occasions and events, such as Classic, Christmas, Birthday, Wedding, Graduation, Travel, etc. Real-time Preview. 3 DVD output formats: DVD Disc, DVD Folder, and ISO files. Support all popular recordable disc types (DVD-9, DVD-5, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R/RW, DVD+R DL, DVD-R DL, DVD-RAM, etc.) Burn videos faster than any competitor. High-quality DVD Experience.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner 6.1.0 for Mac is currently updated on Cisdem official website. You can get a single license for a lifetime for $49.99.

A free trial version can also be downloaded. To get more information about this Mac DVD Burner, you can visit Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac.

About Cisdem

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. The products include top-rated software centered on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. The company is dedicated to building highly efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more detailed information please visit Cisdem.