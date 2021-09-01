Discovering Oakville and its hidden gems

Ontario, CA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —Filled with rolling acres of greenery, rich history, diverse culture and amazing activities for people of all ages and interests, Canada has always immersed its locals and visitors in unique experiences. Of its several exploration-worthy destinations, Oakville is among the most charming! Nestled on the shores of Lake Ontario, in between Toronto and Niagara, this beautiful town is known for its picturesque harbours, 1,400 hectares of parkland and 200km of trails, vibrant shopping districts, active arts community and some of the best dining options in the Greater Toronto Area.

This year, with a mission to drive awareness about their destination while making its hidden gems easily accessible to all visitors, Visit Oakville is pleased to announce its partnership with the Driftscape app!

“Our goal with this project is to increase awareness of our local tourism partners, while safely helping visitors build unique and personalized experiences in Oakville,” said Rebecca Edgar, Visit Oakville’s executive director. “We also look forward to providing residents with a way to explore their own backyard and create new and meaningful connections with the space and people around them.”

Oakville is located on the Treaty Lands and Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The Town of Oakville was then founded in 1857 by Colonel William Chisholm, who purchased the land at the mouths of the 16 Mile and 12 Mile (now known as Bronte) Creeks!

With more than 40 such interesting facts and unique points of interests, ranging from historic landmarks, local businesses, tourist sites, parks, art and more mapped in the app, visitors to this quaint town are in for a tourism treat.

The app will also allow Visit Oakville to create self-guided tours complete with audio, video and images – giving its visitors a guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, and on-the-go notifications about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them as they explore the region.

This partnership will help Visit Oakville to share real-time information with locals and visitors. Coupled with the app’s many user engagement features such as augmented reality, offline mode, trip itineraries, and more, these features will set the organization up to successfully create a modern-day exploration experience!

Ready to relax and discover exactly what makes this lakeside town with big city attractions such a hidden gem? Download the Driftscape App to begin your adventure today!

About Visit Oakville:

Visit Oakville is an incorporated not-for-profit destination marketing organization led by a Board of Directors comprised of Oakville businesses and tourism stakeholders. Visit Oakville acts cooperatively to set the direction for tourism development and marketing in Oakville.

For more information, contact taylor.craig@visitoakville.ca or visit visitoakville.com .

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.