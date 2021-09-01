Warcraft Movie Means WoW Competition!

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Fans of the World of Warcraft universe have a lot to be pumped about right now: ten years from its announcement, and a whopping 22 since the original Warcraft video game was released, this beloved universe is about to get its well-deserved first feature length film. Releasing June 10 this year, Warcraft is the movie fans have dreamed of for decades, depicting the lore of the world of Azeroth at a time when the orc race invades from their own world of Draenor.

Wild plot twists, famous characters and locations and, of course, many more Warcraft races. In fact, the trailers show an attempt to bind the humans and orcs together in a tenuous alliance against a bigger threat.

A monster of a movie

This will be a high-budget, CGI-heavy action romp through one of video gaming’s most beloved franchises. And its producers have put a cast and crew at the reins of this film that should have fans super excited. For one, legendary game universe creator Chris Metzen- who invented not only the Warcraft universe but also StarCraft and Diablo’s – wrote the screenplay for the film. Alongside Blood Diamond writer Charles Leavitt. That the man who invented the universe itself is bringing the movie version to life is cool enough. But how about having the BAFTA winning son of David Bowie and director of the awesome sci-fi flick Moon, one Duncan Jones, directing the film? That’s a level of cool that’s hard to match, and it’s a heck of a pedigree.

The Cast:

Not to be outdone by the guys behind the cameras, the actors who have put on the armor are equally exciting. The creators of Warcraft have cast actors to play a huge number of characters from the game’s lore. Including Anduin Lothar (Vikings‘ Travis Fimmel), Garona Halforcen (Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol‘s Paula Patton). Orgrim Doomhammer (Robert Kazinsky, long-time voice actor for the games and actor from True Blood, Pacific Rim and more). And even the incredible, and incredibly prolific, Clancy Brown of Highlander, Shawshank Redemption and Buckaroo Banzai fame.

Clancy plays Blackhand, the first orc Warchief of the Horde, and adds a layer of film history to this already stacked cast that also includes Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Toby Kebbell, Ben Schnetzer and Daniel Wu, all of whom seem super hyped to be a part of this epic endeavor. Robert Kazinsky particularly pushed anticipation levels to the brink at Blizzcon 2014 when he talked to Chris Hardwick (founder of Nerdist) and thousands of fans about his personal experience playing over 500 hours of World of Warcraft, going on to demonstrate his completely perfect rendition of Doomhammer’s orc walk onstage to thunderous applause. It’s a very cool moment that’s definitely worth checking out if you have a few minutes to YouTube it, and it says a lot for how much passion the guys behind this film have for their subject, which is just what fans want.

