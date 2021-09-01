William Shatner, Michael Rooker, Matthew Lewis Set For Wizard World Chicago, October 15-17

ROSEMONT, IL., 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, “The Walking Dead”), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise, “All Creatures Great and Small”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel”), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Supergirl”) and Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” “Melrose Place”) are among the celebrities scheduled to attend the 23rd annual Wizard World Chicago, October 15-17 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Additional celebrities, creators and other attractions will be announced shortly.

Shatner will appear on Sunday only; Rooker, Lewis and Cassidy will attend on Saturday and Sunday; Cain will appear on Friday and Saturday; Marsters will be on hand all three days.

Wizard World Chicago will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon, along with programming and entertainment stage schedules.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Show hours are Friday, October 15, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 will also mark the final event under the Wizard World brand name. As previously announced, beginning in 2022, former Wizard World events held in Chicago as well as New Orleans, Portland, Cleveland, St. Louis and Philadelphia will be produced under the FAN EXPO name. Wizard World will continue to operate the Wizard World Vault and will be participating at all FAN EXPO events.

Tickets start at $39.99 and are available at http://www.wizd.me/Chicago.

About Wizard World:

