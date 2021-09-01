Bentonite Market Revenue Driver, Technology Estimates & Scope Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bentonite Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Bentonite Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forthcoming period. Increasing activities in the oil well cement and drilling fluid applications are paving the way for bentonite industry. The market witnesses engaging activities in the groundwater barriers, absorbents for pet litter, oil & grease and binders in the iron & steel manufacturing industry.

Key Players:

AMCOL International Corp.

Wyo-Ben Inc

MidPoint Chemicals Company, LLC

Hindusthan M-I Swaco Limited

Charles B. Chrystal Co. Inc

Cimbar Performance Minerals Inc

Amsyn Inc

Kutch Mineral

Clariant AG

Black Hills Bentonite, LLC

Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd

Halliburton Company

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bentonite-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Driving factors responsible for bentonite market include rise in oil & drilling activities blended with rise in application for geosynthetic clay and medical domain. In addition, rise in production capacities coupled with increase in demand for oil & gas is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Rise in demand from end-use applications such as rubber tires and pharmaceutical industry and increasing popularity is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Application Outlook:

Foundry sands

Iron ore pelletizing

Cat litter

Drilling mud

Civil Engineering

Refining

Others

Product Outlook:

Sodium

Calcium

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany Russia

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE



Geographical segmentation for bentonite industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are expected to witness a higher CAGR owing to favorable initiatives by government. The regions are anticipated to witness a higher demand from oil & gas, construction and metallurgy industries.

North American market has a greater share owing to rise in use of bentonite for pet and cattle products. European market will experience a moderate share due to rise in foundry sands and iron ore extraction. Middle Eastern and African regions are likely to gain a significant market share due to rise in extraction and mining activities.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/