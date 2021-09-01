Flavonoids Market Forecast Report By Type, Demand, Technology & Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Flavonoids Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Flavonoids Market size is expected to value at USD 1.06 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing number of application in the functional food & beverages sector, dietary supplements sector, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Flavonoids are used as a sweetening and coloring agent in the packaged food sector.

Key Players:

Cayman Chemical Company

Quercegen Pharmaceuticals

Foodchem International Corporation

INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.

Extrasynthese

Toroma organics Ltd

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Organic Herb Inc.

Phytocompounds

Indena S.p.A

Growth Drivers:

Flavonoids has enhanced capabilities such as restricting cancer cell growth and prevention of stomach ulcers and infections due to their anti-microbial properties. These factors are expected to drive market demand for flavonoid over next seven years. Globally, the flavonoids industry is predicted to display higher growth rate in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the flavonoids market.

Flavonoids are naturally occurring chemical substance, which is commonly found in the plants. Flavonoids are responsible for providing natural color to plants, fruit, grain, and flower such as root vegetables, tealeaves, lemons, oranges, raspberries, cabbage, peppers, squash, tomatoes, eggplant and soybean. Increasing demand of flavonoid from functional food & beverages industry is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

The technological advancement in the functional food industry coupled with development of novel products such as bioflavonoids are fostering market growth as well in the last few years. The three major types of flavonoids include bioflavonoids, is oflavonoids, and neoflavonoids. All of these classes contain ketone compounds and are referred as anthocyanin. Anthocyanin is commonly known as a hypoglycemic agent that helps to regulate human blood sugar level. Anthocyanin are largely used in dietary supplements as well. Additionally, Anthocyanin is a histamine blocker that limits inflammation caused due to allergies, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and stomach ulcers. Such factors are expected to favor market growth of the flavonoids over the next seven years.

Application Outlook:

Functional beverages

Functional food

Dietary supplements

Product Outlook:

Anthocyanins

Flavones

Anthoxanthins

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in functional food & beverages industry, changing food patterns among consumers, rise in the demand for ready-to eat meals, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the flavonoid market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, changing lifestyle among youngsters, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Growing demand for anthocyanin from the food & beverage industry, which is type of a flavonoid, as a coloring agent; particularly in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to amplify market value for flavonoid over the next seven years. Shifting trend towards adoption of organic coloring agents in the food & beverage industry along with changing food consumption habits of consumers are propelling market expansion in the recent years.

