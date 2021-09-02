dbForge Query Builder for MySQL Released with Reporting and Analysis Features

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has rolled out the new version of dbForge Query Builder for MySQL. Improvements focus on the Data Reporting and Analysis features that allow for fast and efficient data processing, evaluation, reporting, and visualization.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, has released a new version of dbForge Query Builder for MySQL, a professional tool for visual query creation and extended data management.

The new version includes the following features and enhancements:

Data Report wizard now supports building Data Reports and customizing them with a rich set of controls.

Master-Detail Browser feature allows you to view and analyze the data of several related database objects in a master-detail structured document. Edit data, build relationships, filter data based on specific criteria, sort data, etc. in the Design and Data views.

Pivot Tables let the user manipulate the data visually, including sorting, grouping, or filtering fields, building charts, and calculating totals.

dbForge Query Builder for MySQL is a visual tool that creates any sort of MySQL queries, from simple lookups to complex JOINs. The tool provides broad compatibility options and helps to construct and edit complex MySQL and MariaDB queries in a few clicks.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/meet-new-possibilities-to-data-analysis-with-a-new-version-of-query-builder-for-mysql.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.