Galveston Deck Builder Launches Professional Retractable Pergola Installation in Galveston, TX

Galveston, United States, 2025-12-20 — /EPR Network/ — Galveston Deck Builder, a trusted outdoor construction company serving Galveston and the surrounding coastal area, is proud to announce the launch of its new Retractable Pergola Installation in Galveston, TX. This service gives homeowners an easy way to enjoy shade, comfort, and beautiful outdoor living spaces built for coastal weather.

Retractable pergolas are growing in demand as families look for better ways to enjoy their backyards. These systems offer shade when needed and open skies when desired. They help block strong sun, reduce heat, and create cool spaces for relaxing, cooking, or spending time with family. With this launch, Galveston Deck Builder brings a high-quality outdoor shade solution to homes across the region.

Designed for Coastal Texas Homes

Galveston weather can be harsh, with strong sun, heat, humidity, and salt air. The new retractable pergolas from Galveston Deck Builder are made to handle these conditions. They help protect outdoor areas from UV rays and give homeowners a comfortable place to enjoy fresh air. These pergolas are perfect for decks, patios, pool areas, and any backyard space.

The company installs both manual and motorized systems. Motorized pergolas can open or close with a simple remote, while manual designs offer a budget-friendly alternative with easy hand operation.

Built with Strong Materials and Simple Style Choices

Galveston Deck Builder offers retractable pergolas made from aluminum, treated wood, or steel. These materials are picked for their strength and durability in coastal weather. Homeowners can choose colors, finishes, and designs that match their homes. Every pergola is sized to fit the property, giving each family a custom outdoor space.

The company also offers lighting options, shade covers, and add-ons to help families enjoy their pergola day or night. These features create a clean, modern look that improves curb appeal and adds value to the home.

Better Outdoor Living for Local Homeowners

The new retractable pergolas give homeowners a better way to enjoy the outdoors. They make yards cooler, more comfortable, and more inviting. The shade system protects outdoor furniture and helps families use their outdoor spaces all year long.

“We are excited to bring this new service to Galveston,” said the Founder for Galveston Deck Builder. “Our goal is to help homeowners enjoy safe, strong, and beautiful outdoor spaces that work well in coastal weather.”

For more information about Galveston Deck Builder visit: https://www.galvestondeckbuilder.com/pergola/retractable-pergola/

About Galveston Deck Builder

Galveston Deck Builder is a leading outdoor construction company offering deck building, patio installation, pergola installation, porch construction, fencing, and remodeling services. The company serves Galveston, TX, and nearby communities within a 30-mile radius. Known for quality work and strong customer service, Galveston Deck Builder helps families build outdoor spaces that last.

Contact Information

Phone: +1 (409) 939-2313

Email: frank@newworldbuildersllc.com

Address: 4910 Travis Dr, Galveston, TX 77551 USA