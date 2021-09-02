Mobile Mark Features Vehicle Antennas for DSRC and C-V2X at ITSCA 2021

Itasca, IL, United States, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Antennas designed by Mobile Mark have been used in DSRC (dedicated short range communication) and C-V2X trials around the world. These antenna solutions have been popular for both V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) and V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) applications.

At the upcoming ITS California exhibition in San Diego, CA, Mobile Mark will be featuring their popular antenna solutions for DSRC and C-V2X applications.

Featured this year, the MXFG-5900 “MaxFin” surface mount antenna provides 2xMIMO coverage for DSRC at 5.9 GHz and Global Navigation/Locational coverage on either GPS or the multi-system GNSS. This antenna is designed to optimize DSRC performance in Mobile Antennas used in ITS trials.

The DSRC elements are uniquely placed to eliminate shadowing on these critical antenna elements, providing consistent and balanced coverage in all directions. Shadowing can also be caused by antenna position, so roof-mounting is recommended to eliminate any shadowing caused by the vehicle itself and to allow optimum line-of-sight signals.

The MXFG-5900 antenna has been well received because it is compact and attractive. This antenna features a stylish combination of matte and polished finish, and measures only 7.5” long x 2.25” wide by 2.5” tall.

The MXFG-5900 offers solid performance across the bands with less than 2:1 VSWR. Average gain on the DSRC elements is 4 dBi gain, with a peak gain of 8 dBi. GPS/GNSS gain is 5 dBic with 26 dB amplifier.

The antenna is also available in a mag-mount version; the MMXFG-5900 mag-mount style is popular for system testing when the antenna needs to be moved quickly and easily from car to car.

Mobile Mark’s full range of DSRC and C-V2X antennas for ITS trials will be on display in booth #310 at ITS California 2021 in San Diego, CA on August 9th and 10th 2021.

ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.

Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile, device, embedded and covert antennas for 30 MHz – 9 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Connected & Autonomous Vehicles with DSRC and C-V2X, Cellular 4G LTE & 5G-ready CBRS, WiFi, ISM, LoRaWAN®, RFID, Land Mobile Radio, IoT and M2M for Smart Cities, Smart Transportation, Smart Meters & Grids. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include a manufacturing plant and research facilities, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Further information on Mobile Mark’s ITS Antennas can be found on our website: www.mobilemark.com.