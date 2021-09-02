Bringing Innovation In traditional cleaning using GUVC Technology

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Several offers are provided on the basis of the new launch. UVC floor disinfection Services are offered by your reliable and professional cleaning service provider in Dubai. With several years of experience, we are proud to service both commercial and residential properties. We are here to ensure that everyone gets the meticulous clean service they deserve. We follow a customer-first approach by understanding our client’s specific needs so that they are satisfied with our services. Our deep cleaning services can be scheduled as often as is needed, in order to maintain a pristine environment, we also provide curtain vacuuming and steam sanitization

We understand that there are few things that can make someone happy, one of which is coming home to a clean house. With as much work from home and as other work at home to be done in a day, the last thing you want to do is clean. Our cleaning crew can handle any sized mess on your floors using the Germicidal Ultraviolet Cleaning technique that leaves your floor looking and feeling it’s good as new. Whether just a quick tidy-up is needed or complete cleaning, we can deliver the services that will leave you awed.

Our commercial floor cleaning services will help you maintain an organized and clean workspace, your employees can return to work with confidence that no bacteria or virus will be present. They clean in a manner to ensure your standards are not sacrificed. There is a reason why the services we offer will leave you with a breath of relief. We provide you Germicidal ultraviolet Cleaning, in which we deactivate the DNA of viruses, bacteria, and any other pathogens. By doing so we destroy the ability of any virus to multiply and cause disease. Specifically, Germicidal ultraviolet light causes damage to the nucleic acid of microorganisms, this happens by forming covalent bonds in the DNA.

Mattress Dry sanitization process

We follow GUVL technology in our cleaning process to remove dirt to a safe, acceptable, and functional level. Usually, Dry Sanitization of the mattress is done with little or no water application. After the initial dry cleaning always, it is followed up by detailed cleaning. It is a step often employed in the dry sanitation process of mattress Sanitization. So to remove additional food residues from its surfaces, moist disposable wipes or clean moist towels are used. Also, chemical cleaning solutions are used to aid the cleaning process and are used in accordance with DHA Guidelines. In addition to all the above, we like to take sanitization to another level in cleanliness by using GUVL. If you wonder why we choose germicidal ultraviolet technology in the Mattress Dry sanitization process the answer is simple, it’s because we offer the best and nothing less. But here is the technical reason for us to offer the service to you. Germicidal ultraviolet rays are part of the UV-C of the light range. This germicidal deactivates the DNA of bacteria or viruses thus if the DNA from pathogens are unzipped for replication the organism will die. Hence they will not be able to reproduce thus it gets killed completely. This August, take advantage of our three-step mattress dry sanitization process with Germicidal Ultraviolet Light (GUVL) technology for your home to keep you and your family healthy. We are offering 2 mattresses sanitizing for the price of 1.

Kitchen deep cleaning and sanitization

It is essential to maintain hygiene in the kitchen in order to serve healthy food. Our cleaning professionals offer a deep kitchen cleaning Dubai services with Germicidal ultraviolet technology to homeowners for the sanitized hearth. With this service, you not only receive a spotless kitchen but also receive a cooking space that is free of germs, pests, or rodents responsible for many illnesses. By the use of eco-friendly products and tools for kitchen deep cleaning we ensure safety for your space. The use of organic raw materials in our products which are used for cleaning and sanitization keeps you safe because using these cleaning solutions has no allergens and is thus safe for every household moreover the usage of Germicidal ultraviolet light kills the hidden germs and keeps your space clean and tidy. There is a special offer for the first 100 customers where they can avail 15 % discount.

Curtain vacuuming and steam sanitization

Are you aware that steam kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and fungal spores, etc? Our curtain cleaning process begins with shampooing, vacuuming, extraction, and steam sanitizing leaving them fit and healthy. Our curtain vacuuming or steam sanitization is handled with care specifically for different materials of the curtain. In our process of curtain cleaning, we get rid of 80-95 percent of stains. There are seasonal offers for Curtain vacuuming & steam sanitation.

Ceiling gap vacuuming

In our ceiling vacuum process, we do a thorough clean of a roof cavity. We ensure to remove toxins, dust, debris and also can remove old pumps in insulation from your roof space. For more information about our cleaning company in Dubai contact us on (contact details to be mentioned)….. Also, get to know the latest offers, save money, stay safe.