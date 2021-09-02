No need to Leap in the Dark for Medevac! Angel Air Ambulance in Patna Marks its Presence

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — It is obvious for a medical crisis to get surrounded by pandemonium. People face enormous pressure in pursuit of admitting their dear ones to a medical facility within the “golden hour.” Common masses are hesitant in trusting air ambulance service providers concerning their patient’s safety and the cost of air medical transportation. Air Ambulance in Patna flying under Angel Air Ambulance has emerged as a true angel in curative patient repatriation. We offer smooth air medical evacuation services prioritizing onboard patient safety. We are a trusted brand in delivering emergency medical services in a swifter manner.

Air Ambulance from Patna works in a coordinated structure to transfer patients anywhere anytime. We are aware of the hefty cost related to a medical emergency or serious ailment, so we are bound to offer economical services that do not add undue financial burden to the patient or patrons. We portray a clear vision of rendering proficient air medical transportation services to the needy under the supervision of highly qualified medical professionals. The Air Ambulance Service in Patna has a medical contingency plan to encounter any unpleasant situation occurring during the transfer of patients. We are evolving with time by focusing on innovation and patient satisfaction. We are updating our services by incorporating world-class medical equipment and adhering to timely changes in medical aviation rules.

Exceptional Role Played by Angel Air Ambulance in Delhi during Covid 2nd Wave

Covid 2nd wave marked chaos and pointed towards the critical role of ambulance services during exigency. Shifting of serious Covid patients was an arduous task for many. Air Ambulance in Delhi under the banner of Angel Air Ambulance came as a refuge for many. We shifted serious patients through our in-flight isolation unit and also facilitated hospital admission in the shortest time framework. Our expert remedial crew took all necessary precautions and followed Covid protocols during patient transportation. We came across many incidents wherein our services played a crucial part in saving the lives of many. Our Air Ambulance Service in Delhi outshined during the gloomy Covid times by rendering a personalized approach towards both patients and their family members. We also provided proper sanitization of our in-flight ICUs and medical equipment within the unit.

Our Air Ambulance Services in Delhi & Patna is a reliable and cost-effective medium for patient repatriation to and from hospitals. We are a service-oriented firm thriving on our principle of providing appropriate medical emergency services and reducing mortality due to the unavailability of timely critical care.