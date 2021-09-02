Engagedly Partners With Personio to Ensure Seamless Integration For More Efficient HR Processes

St. Louis, MO, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly, a leading provider of employee engagement and performance management software, today announced the availability of Personio on the platform to help its clients with seamless integration. Personio is Europe’s leading HR software for small and medium-sized enterprises.

With this integration, companies will be able to keep their user base on Engagedly up-to-date, completely automatically. It is sure to delight organizations that are looking for an effective, one-stop HR solution.

“We are excited to partner with Personio, a leader in the people management platform. Partnering with Personio will help our joint clients leverage the vast power of Engagedly for employee engagement, people development, and business execution and provide a unified employee experience.” – Says Sri Chellappa, President & CO-founder, Engagedly

The integration can be activated within the Engagedly platform in just a few clicks, allowing its clients to link with Personio without having to maintain two different HR systems. Once activated, all key details of the employee from Personio can be mapped to the attributes on Engagedly for smooth integration. By automatically transferring data, organizations can ensure their HR processes are more streamlined while preventing errors that may occur during manual processes.

“We are thrilled to onboard Engagedly as a partner on our Personio Marketplace. With more companies now embracing fully remote and hybrid work, engaging employees and maintaining high-performing organisations has never been more critical. This new integration will streamline the employee and HR admin experience for our joint customers.” – Sam Richards, General Manager, UK & Ireland, Personio

Employee details that will be auto-synced as a result of the integration are: First Name, Last Name, Email, Gender, Status, Job Title, Reporting To, Date of Hire, Departure Date, Block Reason Code, Location, Department, Business Unit, Profile Picture, Birthday, Employee Type, Employee ID, and LinkedIn.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Personio

Personio is Europe’s leading HR software for small and medium-sized companies. Based in Munich, Madrid, London and Dublin, Personio’s mission is to make HR processes as transparent and efficient as possible so HR can focus on the most valuable assets in the company: the people. The Personio solution includes human resources, recruiting, and payroll and supports all core HR processes every business needs to do. More than 4,000 customers in over 80 countries use Personio.

To learn more about Personio, visit: https://www.personio.com/

