Market Estimation By 2025

The global analytical standards market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global analytical standards market offers rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality, growing applications of analytical techniques in proteomics & metabolomics, and greater regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control are some of the key factors driving the growth of the analytical standards market.

North America is the largest regional market for Analytical Standards

North America (comprising the US and Canada) dominates the analytical standards market. North America is a mature market, with high penetration of analytical technologies among key end-users (food testing labs, environmental pollution monitoring laboratories, drug testing laboratories, and forensic laboratories) and well-established distribution channels for analytical standards product manufacturers and suppliers. Easy accessibility to and the high adoption of advanced analytical technologies due to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments, as well as supportive government regulations, are driving the growth of the analytical standards market in this region.

Recent Developments : Analytical Standards Market

In 2020, Waters Corporation (US) established its Innovation and Research Laboratory in Massachusetts (US) for the innovation of analytical instruments and its consumables, which will strengthen the product portfolio of analytical products (including analytical standards)

In 2020, Restek Corporation (US) launched Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins Standards.

In 2020, LGC Group (UK) launched ACCURUN Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Reference Materials and reference materials for allergen quantification.

In 2018, LGC Group (UK) launched VALIDATE hsTnT kit, VALIDATE Fibrinogen, and VALIDATE Procalcitonin kit

Key Market Leaders:

Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), LGC Standards (UK), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) are the major players. Other prominent players are Restek Corporation (US), SPEX CertiPrep (US), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodt (UK), US Pharmacopeial Convention (US), Cayman Chemical Company (US), RICCA Chemical Company (US), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US), and Chiron AS (Norway) are some of the major players in the analytical standards market among others. The analysis of market developments between 2017 and 2020 revealed several growth strategies such as research collaborations and strategic market expansions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the analytical standards market.