Piezoelectric Materials Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel, 2025

The global Piezoelectric Materials Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Piezoelectric materials cause flow of electrons when they are subjected to mechanical stress. It is a reversible process. So, if an electric current is applied to these materials, they will change their shape a bit. The materials with piezoelectric properties comprise ceramics, bone, crystals, and proteins.

Key Players:

  • PI Ceramic
  • APC International
  • Harris Corporation
  • Morgan Technical Ceramics
  • Piezosystem Jena
  • CeramTec
  • Sparkler Ceramics
  • Noliac A/S
  • Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH
  • Mad City Labs, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of piezoelectric materials market are growing popularity of piezoceramics, rising expenditure by manufacturers on automation systems, and development of ultrasonic transducers for the detection of gas bubbles. Piezoelectric materials market is segmented based on product type, application, end users, and region.

Technology Outlook:

  • Ceramics
  • Polymers
  • Composites

Application Outlook:

  • Actuators
  • Sensors
  • Motors
  • Acoustic devices
  • Generators
  • SONAR
  • Transducers

Actuators accounted for the significant market share of piezoelectric materials. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand from consumers due to exceptional rotational speed and a tool of high power efficacy. Also, generators sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

End-use Outlook:

  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Information & Telecom
  • Consumer Goods
  • Aerospace & Defense

Consumer goods sector accounted for the significant market share of piezoelectric materials and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for LED and 4K technology. Also, the automotive sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR by 2025.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant market share of piezoelectric materials and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the existence of electronic industrial units in Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan, acceptance of portable electronics technology, and rise in the information & digitalization and communication markets. Also, Europe is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

