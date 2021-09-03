SiC Power Modules Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of SiC Power Modules. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of SiC Power Modules Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=Srep_id=381

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of SiC Power Modules market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of SiC Power Modules

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of SiC Power Modules, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of SiC Power Modules Market.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) are vital sources to power semiconductor devices that are used in mobile devices and electric cars. SiC have been used for a long time, however, GaN has recently emerged in the market offering similar performance benefits to SiC but with reduced cost.

Hence, the adoption of GaN is increasing as compared to SiC as it offers both price and performance benefits. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market for the forecast period 2017-2026, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RMrep_id=381

Scope:

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers.

SiC GaN power semiconductor suppliers, stakeholders and manufacturers in the global information and communication technology industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

Comprehensive analysis regarding the impact of technological advancements such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence is detailed in this report.

The comprehensive study throws light on various trends, dynamics and restrains shaping future of the market, which can serve as a platform of further study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, journals and trade magazines pertaining to global SiC GaN power semiconductor market.

Summary:

The report commences with introducing the current market scenario for SiC GaN power semiconductor.

The executive summary section of the report offers insights to users regarding the future scope of the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market. Brief information on the crucial aspects, statistics and facts on the global SiC GaN power semiconductor keyword market is highlighted in this section.

Overview:

The next section offers an overview of the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market. This section includes definition of the product – SiC GaN power semiconductor, along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market.

The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global SiC GaN power semiconductor.

Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period.

In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.

The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market.

Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of SiC GaN power semiconductor.

With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for SiC GaN power semiconductor manufacturers to formulate key business strategies.

Increasing production of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles globally is fueling the demand for power semiconductor devices such as SiC and GaN. Also, the growing use of mobile devices is contributing to the demand for SiC GaN power semiconductor. With the increasing use of SiC, SiC metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) have gained immense popularity among manufacturers. Meanwhile, GaN-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) devices are also anticipated to witness growth in the coming years. GaN semiconductor devices are also witnessing increasing application in automotive, information and communication technology, consumer electronics and medical. Also, the advancement in semiconductor and power electronics is helping companies to improve power management and battery capacity.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global SiC and GaN power semiconductor market is expected to witness robust growth, increasing at a CAGR of 24.7%. The global SiC GaN power semiconductor market is also projected to reach US$ 2,986.3 million revenue by the end of 2026. Increasing adoption of mobile devices and other electronic devices is driving the need of semiconductors, this, in turn, is resulting in the increasing use of SiC GaN to power semiconductor devices and at the same time offering various advantages. Following are the insights showing how the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market will perform in the coming years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global SiC GaN Power Semiconductor Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to emerge as the dominating region in the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market. By the end of 2026, APEJ is projected to bring in more than US$ 2,200 million revenue. Increasing demand for mobile devices, the presence of the key companies are some of the factors driving the demand for SiC GaN to power semiconductor in the region.

Meanwhile, Japan followed by Europe are also likely to see the significant growth in the coming years. Technological advancements in the regions are driving the market growth.

SiC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, SiC as a material to power semiconductor is projected to exceed US$ 2,400 million revenue.

Compared to the various components, discrete SiC power devices are anticipated to witness growth. Discrete SiC power devices are projected to reach the value of nearly US$ 2,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

SiC GaN power semiconductor is expected to be used largely in power supplies during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, power supplies are projected to bring in more than US$ 800 million revenue.

The report also offers information on the leading players in the global market for SiC GaN power semiconductor, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Infineon Technologies, Fairchild Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd, Global Power Technologies Group, ROHM Semiconductor, Wolfspeed, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Danfoss A/S, SEMIKRON International GmbH, Renesas Electronics, Alpha Omega Semiconductor, Transform, Inc., Genesic semiconductor Inc., Monolith Semiconductor Inc., Raytheon Company, STMicroelectronics N.V., United Silicon Carbide Inc., Vincotech GmbH, Avogy, Inc., Cambridge Electronics, Exagan S.A.S, GaN Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, and VisIC Technologies Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

Material Type SiC

GaN Component SiC Power Modules

GaN Power Modules

Discrete SiC Power Devices

Discrete GaN Power Devices Application Power Supplies

Wireless Charging

Power Storage

Hybrid and EV Components

HEV Charging Equipment

Motor Drives

PV Inverter

Traction Motor Components

Others

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/381

Key Question answered in the survey of SiC Power Modules market report:

Sales and Demand of SiC Power Modules

Growth of SiC Power Modules Market

Market Analysis of SiC Power Modules

Market Insights of SiC Power Modules

Key Drivers Impacting the SiC Power Modules market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by SiC Power Modules market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of SiC Power Modules



More Valuable Insights on SiC Power Modules Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of SiC Power Modules, Sales and Demand of SiC Power Modules, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Free Mindfulness Meditation Apps to Gain Trajectory Boost during 2021-2031 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCEzxHyNzHc

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com