Quinolones Antibacterial Drugs Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2020 to 2025

The antibacterial drugs market is encountering numerous challenges, ranging from regulatory barriers, patent expirations, to low returns on investment. Patent expirations of blockbuster drugs are further offering ground to regional and local players to introduce generic drugs, which is hard-hitting the sales of branded drugs.

However, rise in public-private funding is projected to underpin the development of novel drugs, thereby strengthening the pipeline for new therapeutics in the antibacterial drugs market. On the backdrop of these influences, a recently published report by Fact.MR portends that, the antibacterial drugs market will expand at a sluggish CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4340

Key Highlights of Antibacterial Drugs Market Study

Macrolides are fast-replacing quinolones, on the back of their high efficiency; however, the growing use of β-lactam in parallel to a large number of pipeline drugs in the phase-3 trial stage is expected to retain the lead of this drug class during the forecast period.

Convenience remains a key determiner when it comes to preferred route of administration. Patients’ proclivity for enteral drugs is projected to increase, on account of oral therapy and relatively safe use than the parenteral route of administration.

Currently, e-pharmacies witness challenges, such as non-complacency of e-retailers with government regulations, concerns regarding credibility of prescription, drug counterfeiting, and delay in shipping. However, in the future, this distribution channel will remain integral in driving sales from overseas markets.

Wide availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and generic drugs could limit the penetration of drugs in the Asia Pacific antibacterial drugs market. However, patent expiration of drugs in North America and Europe will also lead to a shift from branded drugs to generic ones, which could prevent the antibacterial drugs market from realizing its true revenue potential.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4340

Antibacterial Drugs Market – Assessment of Key Segments

With an aim to offer granular level insights into the antibacterial drugs market, authors of the report have segmented the landscape on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. This global research report also analyses the incremental opportunity available in the antibacterial drugs market during the forecast period. Key segments of the antibacterial drugs market include:

Drug Class Route of Administration Distribution Channel Region ß-lactams Enteral Hospital Pharmacies North America Quinolones Parenteral Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Europe Macrolides Others (Inhalation, Topical, etc.,) Online Sales Asia Pacific Tetracycline Latin America Aminoglycosides Asia Pacific Sulfonamide Phenicols Others

A senior research consultant at Fact.MR foresees, “Numerous branded drugs are on the verge of patent expiry, and there are less number of antibacterial drugs in the pipeline. Regional and local players are developing generic drugs in large quantities to bridge the demand-supply gap, which may lead to low RoI for leading players in the antibacterial drugs market.

For More Insights: https://www.biospace.com/article/application-in-hemostasis-to-boost-endoscopic-clips-demand-fact-mr

Manufacturers Experiment with Route of Administration to Enhance Drug Efficiency

The antibacterial drugs market represents a fragmented landscape, wherein, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck Co., Inc., Allergan Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC occupy leading positions. Pharmaceutical companies are experimenting with the route of administration to enhance the effectiveness of drugs. For instance, the Amikacin inhaler is available as a nanoscale liposomal formulation, which is effective for the treatment of chronic P. aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis.

Besides this, the governments of numerous countries, especially developed countries, are playing an active role in empowering drug manufacturers to introduce new formulations. An example of this can be taken from the CDER Antibacterial Drug Development Task Force created by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The foundation of this unit lies in extending government support towards the development of new antibacterial drugs.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4340

Collaborations of players in the antibacterial drugs market with academia, biotech companies, regulatory authorities, and pharmaceutical companies are also seen as a strategic move to gain the reciprocal advantage of technology and expertise.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

24/7 Service Offering Digital Business Strategy Solutions Precise Supply Chain Augmentation Analysis Syndicated and Customized Reports for Clients Up-To-Date Insights on Industry Trends

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Predictive Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/predictive-diagnostics-market

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/circulating-tumor-cells-ctc-diagnostics-market

Bacteriophage Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/bacteriophage-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com