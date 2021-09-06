Big Data Technology Software Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Big Data Technology Software.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Big Data Technology Software market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



The scope of the Fact.MR's report is to analyze the global big data technology and services market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers.

Big data technology and services suppliers, stakeholders and manufacturers in the global information and communication technology industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

Comprehensive analysis regarding the impact of technological advancements such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence is detailed in this report.

The comprehensive study throws light on various trends, dynamics and restrains shaping future of the market, which can serve as a platform of further study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, journals and trade magazines pertaining to global big data technology and services market.

Summary:

The report commences with introducing the current market scenario for big data technology and services.

The executive summary section of the report offers insights to users regarding the future scope of the global big data technology and services market.

Brief information on the crucial aspects, statistics and facts on the global big data technology and services keyword market is highlighted in this section.

Overview:

The next section offers an overview of the global big data technology and services market. This section includes definition of the product – big data technology and services, along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market.

The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global big data technology and services.

Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period.

The data creation and consumption is growing by leaps and bounds. This has resulted in the increasing investment in big data analytics software, services, and hardware. Big data technologies are helping companies to gain useful information from both structured and unstructured data from various sources. The latest trend that is gaining traction in the big data and service market is the growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things (IoT). With the rise in adoption of IoT by various industries, a large volume of data is being generated. Hence, in order to process large data and gain actionable insights, these industries are moving towards adopting big data services. Moreover, large amount of data is expected to be stored locally, as countries like China and Russia have already passed data localization laws.

Companies are also adopting Hadoop on a large scale as it helps in storing and processing extremely large data sets of big data. Hadoop also provides with the framework to deal with various challenges in big data. Big data is also becoming fast with multiple options to speed up Hadoop. Hadoop big data and BI solutions are being widely adopted by companies in order to manage exponentially generated data.

As per the new report compiled by Fact.MR, the global market for big data technology and services is likely to witness strong growth. The market is expected to increase to 22.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2026. The global big data technology and services market is estimated to reach US$ 183,971.9 million dollar by the end of 2026. One of the biggest trends in the big data technology and services market is the rise in market consolidation. Increasing number of computing vendors are acquiring companies to offer new big data technologies. Big data service providers are also focusing on increasing processing capabilities of big data solution. Following insights show how the global big data technology and services market will perform in the coming years.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Big Data Technology and Services Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global big data technology and services market during the forecast period 2017-2026. A significant increase in data generation from various industry verticals is one of the key factors driving the big data technology and services market in North America. Big data technology and services market is witnessing growth in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, healthcare and retail industry are the largest users of big data applications.

The software is expected to gain maximum traction in global big data technology and services market. By the end of 2026, software is estimated to surpass US$ 72,400 million revenue.

BFSI is likely to emerge as one of the largest industries in the global market for big data technology and services between 2017 and 2026. BFSI is projected to bring in close to US$ 33,700 million revenue towards 2026 end.

Big data technology and services to find the largest application in datacenter networking infrastructure during 2016-2026. Datacenter networking infrastructure is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 40,900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for big data technology and services, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, HP, Amazon Web Services, Teradata, Dell Incorporation (EMC), SAS Institute, and Cisco Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Category Server

Storage

Networking

Software

Services Industry BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Other Industries Application External Storage Systems

Datacenter Networking Infrastructure

Data Organization & Management

Analytics & Discovery

Decision Support and Automation

Other Applications

