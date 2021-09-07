Vantage Circle is Now Great Place to Work CertifiedTM 2021

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a leading simple and AI-powered global employee engagement solution, announced receiving the Great Place to Work® certification 2021. It is a prestigious certification that is obtained based on employees’ feedback and experience at Vantage Circle.

Great Place to Work® certification is recognized worldwide that accounts for what employees report on their experience at their workplace. It is a certification that is determined by the continuous efforts and commitment of an organization to create a high trust and a high-performance culture for employees and customers.

Vantage Circle has received its certification when we are expanding our operations and services to overseas clients and exponentially growing in the employee count. The Great Place to Work® certification will support our recruiting efforts and help us build a reputation in order to attract and invest in top talents globally.

The report states that “98% of the employees say that they are treated fairly regardless of their race or caste. 95% of the employees say people here are not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation. 92% said that they are given all the resources and equipment to carry out their jobs.”

These distinctive statistics talk about the unbiased and flexible work culture of Vantage Circle. Apart from prioritizing driving employee engagement it also acknowledges the importance of employee wellness, where we encourage our employees as well our clients to take care of their physical and mental health through our AI-empowered Vantage Fit platform.

“Since the inception of Vantage Circle in 2011, we have dedicatedly worked towards enhancing our employee experience and creating a united workforce. We shall continue to strive towards building a value-driven and people-centric work culture to make Vantage Circle a better place to work.” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, this motivates us to strive more towards our commitment to building a workplace with great culture and ethics. We are delighted to see all the positive responses of our employees who have contributed towards the success of Vantage Circle to date.” Anjan Pathak, CTO, and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.