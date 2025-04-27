Continental Continues to Accelerate Career Growth: Once Again Ranked Among India’s Top 25 Workplaces by LinkedIn

Hanover, Germany, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Building on last year’s recognition, Continental has once again secured a spot on LinkedIn’s 2025 list of Top 25 Companies in India to grow one’s career. The list highlights workplaces with more than 5,000 employees globally that prioritize skill-building, career progression, and long-term growth across sectors. The list is based on LinkedIn’s platform data which further reaffirms Continental’s position as an employer of choice in the automotive and technology sectors.

The list evaluates companies across eight key pillars, namely the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in India.

Delighted by the honour, Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, said, “The automotive industry is undergoing transformation, therefore it is important for companies to create a future ready workplace which is not only agile but also inclusive. At Continental, we are committed to fostering a culture of learning and innovation. We believe that investing in our people is the most sustainable way to lead through change and create long-term impact. This recognition is a validation of the journey that we are on, to build careers, not just jobs.”

Ajay Kumar, Head of HR, Continental India, said, “It is an honour to be featured once again among LinkedIn’s Top 25 Companies in India. This continued recognition underscores the significant strides we have made in enhancing our employee experience and creating a workplace where people thrive. It acknowledges our commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. We are committed to enabling our employees to enjoy their purpose, mastery and autonomy in progressing their career aspirations with Continental. The ranking reflects the voice of our employees which is evident through high engagement, strong retention and internal mobility and a committed leadership.”

With technology transformation and consumer-preference disruptions, the course of the automotive industry is evolving constantly. How companies respond to change will be a determining factor in their success.

With 70% of job skills expected to change in the next five years (LinkedIn), India’s job landscape is also undergoing some major transformation, and Continental has been positioning itself as a leader in future-readiness. Over the years, the company has introduced various initiatives including collaborations with engineering COEs, creation of internal trainers, partnerships with Tier I academic instituitions, training bootcamps, as well as learning and experience partnerships with established platforms.

The teams at Continental bring together a rich blend of regions, genders, experiences, and perspectives, driving fresh, innovative thinking. This diversity plays a key role in shaping inclusive, future-ready solutions. Employees from varied educational backgrounds contribute a unique mix of skills that strengthen the organization. Supported by world-class infrastructure and hybrid workspaces, Continental promotes an environment built for collaboration, creativity, and connection, therefore creating a culture where people feel supported and engaged.

Kumar further added, “In today’s fast-changing work landscape, talent management has emerged as one of the most critical drivers of an organization’s success. It is about creating a strong foundation where people are empowered to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2024, Continental generated preliminary sales of €39.7 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 55 countries and markets.

The company has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including six plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Center that supports Continental’s global R&D activities.