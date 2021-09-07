Paula Punch debut studio album ‘Song to the Trees’ out now

SYDNEY, Australia, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — Australian alt-rocker and singer-songwriter Paula Punch has dropped her official studio debut LP, “Song to the Trees.” Bearing 11 original tracks recorded in 2019 with her band, the Fireflys, it comes from Sydney indie record label, Punch Park. “Song to the Trees” presents Punch and the Firefly Band in a set of tracks recorded live in the studio with additional takes from guest artists laid atop them. The result presents these artists in the same dynamic style which local fans loved at their many popular live shows, but with a new and exciting dimension and crystalline clarity from razor-sharp studio production.

In short, if you’ve ever been a fan of Paula Punch’s stage show or music releases, this record will resonate with you in all the old ways and in an entirely new one.

Speaking of the themes of her new record, Punch Park writes:

“Paula Punch has always been drawn to nature, the nature of the world around her, and of course human nature. Her stories are enmeshed with metaphors that speak of change, cycles, disruption, decline, growth, birth, rebirth, love and metamorphosis. It is a woman’s journey to finding her own power, a celebration of love, and an exploration of nature and our part in it.”

“Being a singer songwriter, my music can cross many genres,” says Paula Punch. “I let the music and the story take me where it needs to go. Some songs are quite folk style, others country or rock, or classic ballads, like my song ‘Tender Moment.’”

She’s also open about the feminine aspect of her contemporary work.

“I like to rock out on songs. I loved playing in my early university band. However, it was when I was alone at home looking after my two young boys that I picked up my guitar again and started writing my own music. There is a strong theme of heartache in my songs, but I hope people also hear the message of women’s empowerment in the music, and relate to the stories, and feel inspired to express themselves as well”

“Tell your story,” says Paula Punch. “Never let anyone else bring you down, or stop you from following your dream. And my message for women: I understand your challenges – I share them – I sing them. I hope that you come with me on my journey of love, pain, joy, anger and forgiveness through music.”

“My message for my audience today would be to do what you love,” Paula says, herself. “Follow your passion. Life is so short — you have one shot. Life is not a demo. Know that it is never too late to do what you love.”

And she also makes an special point of declaring her record includes songs calling for action — her ecological fight songs.

“I strongly believe that we are all part of this circle of life, and music is entwined with it. It is crucial that we make a change in our lives to help nature heal. My songs ‘Full Moon Rising’ and ‘Song to the Trees’ reflect my concern for where we are right now.”

The Firefly Band are Paula Punch, Robin Gist, Marko Simec, Reuben Alexander, and Mike Rix.

“Song to the Trees” features work by guest musicians Matt Fell, Rod McCormack, Mark Punch, Clare O’Meara, Mark Collins, Bob Scott and Nick Wales, as well as portrait photography by Tim Bauer and nature photography by Nick Wales, and cover art by Scarlett Vespa and Paula Punch. It was recorded at Electric Avenue Studios by Philip Punch, Robin Gist and Jem Hoppe, and mastered by Steve Smart at 301 Studios, both studios operating in Sydney.

“Song to the Trees” by Paula Punch on the Punch Park label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, alt-rock and singer-songwriter fans.

“Song to the Trees” by Paula Punch —

https://www.amazon.com/Song-Trees-Paula-Punch/dp/B096K5R5RV/

Paula Punch Official Website —

https://www.paulapunchmusic.com/