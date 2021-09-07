3rd Global Experts Meeting on Healthcare and Nursing

Posted on 2021-09-07

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — PULSUS is charmed to welcome all members from everywhere the world to go to the “3rd Global Experts Meeting on Healthcare and Nursing” in Dubai, UAE, November 24-25,2021. This incorporates talented significant introductions, verbal addresses, profitable banner introductions and presentations that give understandings into the significance and adequacy of Healthcare and Nursing.

The meeting expects to give nurture all the data they need to find out about medical services introduction and conclusion, examine research discoveries and associations pertinent to medical services, assemble and keep up significant organizations between specialists, doctors, strategy producers and buyer associations agents.

This meeting will give space to all the Healthcare and Nursing master individuals to seek after their exploration associations with one another and to find worldwide partners for future relationship.

