Silicon Tuners Market is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of Around 7% during 2021-2031

According to the latest research by Fact. MR., global shipment of silicon tuners into all end-use device categories is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. Since late 2019, silicon tuners have been shipped in large volume into television sets. Industry leaders are already ramping up fifth generation products and experiencing ample demand.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing Demand of Silicon Tuners. The new Silicon Tuners market analysis report outlines the key factors that will impact sales, production and supply during the assessment 2021-2031. The report highlights the Silicon Tuners market key trends that are expected to influence the overall dynamics, and Silicon Tuners market size and share.

TV sets will account for more than half of total silicon tuner sales by 2021. Satellite STBs will hold for less than a quarter of all shipments in 2021, but smart TV sets are increasingly gaining ground owing to which the sales of silicon tuners is expected to skyrocket.

Despite the fact that the market is still considered as an ocean of untapped potential. Growing competition in the silicon tuner market appears to be lucrative for inventive growth and increased value addition. Players from all over the world are putting their resources into delivering top-notch, reliable products to end users in order to build a loyal customer base.

What is Driving Demand for Silicon Tuners?

The global smart TV market is predicted to increase at a 30% CAGR from more than US$145 Bn in 2020 to nearly US$190 Bn in 2021. Companies are resuming operations and adjusting to the new normal as they recover from the COVID-19 impact, which resulted in stringent containment measures such social distancing, remote working, and the shutdown of commercial activities, all of which posed operational issues. The market is expected to reach close to US$285 Bn in 2025, with a CAGR of close to 10%.

The 8K TV is the talk of the town in the smart TV industry. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels in comparison to the 8 million pixels in a 4K package. 8K Ultra HD has a resolution that is twice that of 4K Ultra HD and 16 times that of normal HD. In 2020, LG has released three new 8K models, while Samsung will triple its 8K QLEDs this year. As a result, TV manufacturers are promoting 8K TVs as their flagship models for 2021.

Key Segments

By Type

  • Analog
  • Digital
  • Hybrid

 

By Maximum Frequency

  • Less than 250 MHz
  • 250-500 MHz
  • 500-750 MHz
  • 750-1000 MHz
  • Above 1000 MHz

By Noise Figure

  • Below 4.5 dB
  • 4.5-5.5 dB
  • 5.5-7.5 dB
  • Above 7.5 dB

By Operating Supply Voltage

  • Below 1.5 V
  • 1.5 – 3 V
  • Above 3 V

By Maximum Frequency

  • Cut Tape
  • Mouse Reel
  • Tray
  • Tube

By Application

  • Cable modems
  • Cable TV (CATV) set-top boxes (analog and digital)
  • CATV Media Gateway
  • Cable modem + router
  • Multi-room STB (Media Center)
  • Cable modem with integrated Voice-over-IP (VoIP)
  • Computer TV tuner cards (analog and digital)
  • Analog TV sets
  • Digital terrestrial TV sets
  • Digital terrestrial adapters
  • Others

By End-use Industry Type

  • Consumer electronics
  • IT and telecommunication
  • Others

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Silicon Tuners?

Some of the prominent players in the Silicon Tuners are

  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Max Linear
  • Maxim Integrated
  • Alps Alpine and Sony.

These players holds the substantial share of global Silicon Tuners market.

