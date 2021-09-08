Google Ads Management Agency

Existus

Posted on 2021-09-08

UBI Avenue, Singapore, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for Google Ads Management Agency Singapore? Existus have specialized and certified Google ads management services. We apply industry best advertising campaigns to all our clients form local to international. Contact now for FREE consulting…

Make the most of your ad budget.

Sit back and watch the volume of customers to your website surge. Watch the leads come in. Watch the sales and revenue tick over. Yes, it’s all possible with a well managed Google Ads (aka Adwords) campaign. But it’s got to set up and executed correctly. Too many people come to us confused as to why their Google Ads just aren’t working. It’s so easy to be spending your ads budget without reaping the rewards. The right Google Ads expert can help your business cut through the competition by achieving top rankings on relevant search results. So you reach the right customers with the right messaging when they’re ready to click.

Let’s set one thing straight. Running Google Ads can be massively successful with the right strategy for your business, website, and goals. It takes expert knowledge of Google’s tools, tricks and analytics to devise a tight, high-performance Google Ads account that increases sales, lowers your CPA, and shows ROI.

Killer campaigns that target buyers, not browsers

Imagine instantly connecting to customers with their credit cards in-hand while filtering out the ‘tyre kickers’. Sounds too good to be true right? Google Ads can do just that. With an in-depth understanding of how to exclusively target motivated buyers, our Gurus can make it happen for your business. You’ll get non-stop optimisation in your Google Ads account while you sleep. Constant monitoring of the metrics helps us fine-tune our strategy in your account across the length of your campaign.

Worried about paying non-converting clicks? Our strategies help you “trim the fat”, cutting down on wasted ad spend and smashing out earnings in record time. Armed with the knowledge of what your customers are searching for, we make sure you only pay for search terms that consistently result in sales. Constantly optimising and retargeting so you come out on top. But our Google Ads (aka Google Adwords) management Gurus know keywords alone don’t equal a truly competition-crushing campaign. We understand how effective advertising messaging can speak directly to the emotional triggers that lead to purchase decisions. We know how your landing pages and webpages contribute to your overall quality score and conversion rates. So we create high conversion landing pages and enticing sales copy, boosting your quality score through a killer combo of keywords, messaging and geo-targeting.

