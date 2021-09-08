Cisdem Duplicate Finder 5.10.0 Improves Performance in Deleting Duplicates in Mac Photos App

Madelia, Minnesota, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem has updated its duplicate finder app to version 5.10.0 to help users better handle the duplicates in Mac Photos app.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder is a Mac app to find and delete duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents, archives and other types of duplicate files. In addition to folders, it can detect and remove the duplicate photos in the Photos app on Mac.

“When we store photos on Mac, we commonly use the Photos app,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This way, photos are stored in Photos library and managed by Photos app. When using Cisdem Duplicate Finder to scan Photos for duplicates, you should scan the library instead of the app. If you add Photos app to scan, the current version of Cisdem Duplicate Finder will prompt you to add the library instead.”

“The update also fixes an issue related to deleting duplicate photos in Photos. Users can update to version 5.10.0 to get better experience. It’s completely free. A free trial is also available.” Riley added.

What’s new in version 5.10.0?

Fixed the issue of prompting the photos doesn’t exist in the system photo library when deleting photos.

Added a prompt to remind users to add photo library when they are adding Photos app.

Main features of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac

Find all types of duplicate files

This duplicate file finder for Mac can detect duplicate photos, videos, music files, Word documents, PDFs, archives and other types of duplicate files.

Also find similar pictures

In addition to duplicate pictures, it also helps you find pictures taken in burst mode and certain other visually similar pictures.

Support Mac and external storage devices

It can find and delete duplicate files on Mac, external hard drive, SD card, USB flash drive and more. You can also use it to get rid of the duplicates in online storage.

Support Photos and iTunes

Designed for macOS, Cisdem Duplicate Finder can find and remove the duplicates in Photos, iPhoto, Music and iTunes.

Display the found duplicates for you to check and preview

You can sort, check and preview the duplicate files that have been found. There are three preview modes, including a side-by-side mode.

Automatically select duplicates to mass delete with 1 click

This Mac duplicate file finder smartly and automatically selects duplicate files for you to mass remove with a single click.

Also offer multiple selection rules

There are also multiple rules for you to customize the selection. In addition, you can select or deselect by hand.

Provide 3 removal methods

You can remove the selected duplicate files by moving them to Trash or a particular folder, or deleting them permanently. The Restore from Trash feature allows you to easily restore (accidentally) deleted duplicates.

Easy and safe to use and highly customizable

Cisdem Duplicate Finder is reliable and easy to use. You have control over what to find and how to delete. It’s compatible with macOS 10.10 or later.

Help you free up space

By removing unnecessary duplicate files, it can help you free up storage space and better manage photos and other files.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 5.10.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder-mac.html. You can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.