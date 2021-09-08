Yetishare v5.2.0 Released With PHP8.0 Support, 2FA And Other Improvements!

Eastleigh, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that Yetishare v5.2.0 is now avaialble via your account on Yetishare.com. You can see it up and running on our demo site at https://fhscript.com .

Overview of changes:

This release includes support for PHP8.0, optional 2FA, performance improvements and various fixes. See the release notes below for the breakdown of changes.

There are also minor database changes with this release. Please apply the SQL in /install/resources/upgrade_sql_statements/v5.2.0.sql. Upload the following folder contents to apply the code changes:

/app

/plugins

/themes

Please see the script documentation for other upgrade guidance.

How to install or upgrade:

Upload the /install folder to your website and load yoursite.com/install. Note that the upgrade process has changed in this release, so please read it carefully. We’re happy to help if you get stuck.

Final Release Notes:

– PHP v8.0 support.

– 2FA integration for site login.

– Social login updated to request 2FA, if enabled.

– Admin option to purge application cache on file servers aswell as the main local server.

– File referrer lock. Added optional account setting to whitelist referring domains on file download links. If set, only the set domains can link to files outside of the site.

– Added “duplicate file to account” button on file preview page so files can be easily copied.

– Performance improvement to md5 hash generation for large files.

– Admin area site setting option to disable md5 file hashing over certain file sizes. Resolves md5_file() performance issues on low resource hosts.

– Added option to set download pages by file type aswell as account type.

– Improved system logging within the upload process.

– Improved file manager “Copy Urls to Clipboard” to include all selected folders rather than just the current.

– Added UID to each log session to simplify reviewing log history.

– Minor file manager UI improvements. Including left-clicking to clear selected, context menu & drag start location tidy ups and selected folder reload on paging.

– Various Spirit theme responsive view improvements.

– Improvement to layout when viewing the register page on smaller height resolutions.

– Improved file meta description and keywords tags for SEO.

– Added support for SSH keys aswell as passwords, in file server SSH connection details.

– Fix to video playback on Safari when not using XSendFile or XAccelRedirect.

– Fix to enforce UTF8 character encoding on email sending.

– Fixed issue which caused some cache files to not be queued for deletion on ‘direct’ file servers.

For the full list of changes, please visit https://yetishare.com/release_history.html .