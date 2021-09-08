Professional Dental Care Market worth 961.0 Million USD by 2021

The professional dental care market witnessed moderate growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021. The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing small/private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gain for dental practitioners.

The global professional dental care market is segmented based on product type and geography. In recent years, the dental industry is gaining more importance due to the increased demand of having specialized products, treatments, and procedures to treat dental diseases. In 2015, the toothpaste segment accounted for the largest share of the global professional dental care market.

However, the increasing number of large/group dental practices and reluctance to adopt dental dispensing practices by dental practitioners are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The toothpaste segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental dispensing Products market in 2015 owing to its wide utilization by the end-users. The toothbrushes market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021. The technological advancement in electric toothbrushes in recent years is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The largest share of this regional segment is driven by the increase in the aging population, rising demand for the advance oral care products, increase in governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising awareness about dental hygiene.

Geographically, the global professional dental care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing awareness about dental health, and medical tourism will drive the growth of this market in the APAC.