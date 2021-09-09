Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune , India , 2021-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing adoption of single-use technologies and the growing demand for nanofiltration. Geographical expansion in countries such as Singapore, France, China, and India and the demand for polyamide track-etched membranes in ultrafiltration are likely to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Filters segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by product, in 2019

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. Filters formed the largest product segment in this market owing to the high and growing use of different types of membrane filters for various filtration applications in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by application, in 2019

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. Final product processing was the largest application segment in the market in 2019. The increasing production of generics, rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the increasing adoption of membrane filters in protein purification, sterile filtration, and viral clearance processes are the major factors driving the growth of this application segment.

In 2019, North America was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical membrane filtration

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest market for pharmaceutical membrane filtration, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to several factors, such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region and the significant spending on research and development activities in the US.

The major companies operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market include Merck (Germany), Danaher (US) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France).

