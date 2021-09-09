Organic Rice Protein Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Organic Rice Protein Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global organic rice protein market was valued over USD 30 million in 2015 and is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for organic, vegan, non-toxic and non-GMO food ingredients is expected to fuel the demand for these products. The hypoallergenic nature is proving extremely useful and replacing dominant allergens such as gluten proteins, dairy, and soy.

The high nutritional value of these products owing to the presence of large amounts of amino acids is beneficial for building muscles owing to which organic rice protein is combined with dietary protein in health supplements. Increasing utilization of this product in sports & recovery drinks and non-dairy drinks is expected to propel the demand. High-quality products developed using extensive R & D is driving market growth. Superior properties and low cost of these products are expected to open new avenues for application in end-use industries.

Organic Rice Protein Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

Rice Protein Isolates

Rice Protein Concentrates

Others

Organic Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogues & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Others

Regional Insights

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth on account of increasing consumer awareness. Growing consumption of meat analogs coupled with rising focus on healthier lifestyles is likely to propel the demand for organic rice protein over the forecast period.

North America was the most dominant region for this market in 2015 by accounting over 50%, owing to growing demand for sports beverages in Canada and US. The presence of many key manufacturers in this region is likely to drive market growth over the forecast period. High preference towards natural food ingredients is expected to further augment the market growth.

