Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

The global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market was valued at USD 367.2 million in 2015. A tunable diode laser analyzer is a modern device which is used to diagnose the sample gas concentration. This calibrating device helps to identify the amount of carbon dioxide, water vapor, methane, and various gaseous mixtures with the help of irradiation of the sample by using light from a tunable diode laser.

Tunable diode laser analyzers are largely used to measure the composition of industrial emissions to detect harmful gasses which include oxides of carbon and nitrogen as well as oxygen and water. It uses accurate, and highly responsive measuring signals for process control systems thus helps to improve yields, safety, and energy efficiency in various industrial processes. TDLAs works by measuring the amount of light that is absorbed as it travels through the gas being measured. The absence of moving parts and sensor contact involved in the process leads the analyzers to have low rates of failures and a long-term low cost of ownership.

The key market driver for tunable diode laser analyzer is the increasing demand for the measuring harmful gasses in emissions and growing concerns with respect to the effects of gases which are hazardous in the areas such as mines and industries or gas and oil fields. Moreover, TDLAs are largely used across applications in hydrocarbon processing and power generation.

Merchants are offering tunable diode analyzers which are compact and effectively serve to an area of industry applications. This optical analyzer measures the flue gas, process gas, analysis of analysis throughout downstream, upstream and midstream activities. However, high R&D costs, as well as the lack of awareness about such advanced technology, are expected to challenge the industry growth. The growth prospects of the industry may get hamper over the next eight years due to the low prices of competitive technologies for analyzing gas like evolved gas analyzers, and thermal & infrared gas analyzers.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Measurement-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

In-situ

Others

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Industrial Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metal

Healthcare

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Paper & Pulp

Cement

Others

The market participants in the global tunable diode laser analyzer market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Servomex, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Sick AG, Emerson Process Management, ABB Ltd., Neo Monitors, Mettler Toledo, and Ametek Process Instruments. Among these ABB, Siemens and Yokogawa hold significant market share.

