Stationary Plastic Containers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=442

The report introduces the current scenario of the market for plastic containers. The executive summary section of the report offers information regarding the future scope of the global plastic containers market. Brief information on the vital aspects, facts, and statistics on the global plastic containers market is emphasized in this section.

Overview:

This section offers an overview of the global plastic containers market. This section comprises definition of the product – plastic containers, along with key insights on dynamics playing an important role towards the growth of the market. The overview also includes market value and year-on-year growth defining the future progress and decline of the global plastic containers. Data on the year-on-year growth provides readers with an overall view on expected progress reshaping growth during the forecast period.

In the next section, the report provides insights on major drivers, key trends, and retrains on the basis of demand, supply and macro-economic factors. The report also talks about an impact analysis of drivers and restraints that helps in decision-making and becoming more efficient.

The report further provides information on various technological advancements in the global plastic containers market. Latest information and advancements regarding growth opportunities can prove to be beneficial for the leading manufacturers of plastic containers. With advancements in technology, keeping an eye on the latest trends and developments is important for plastic containers manufacturers to frame key business strategies. Key insights concerning the list of distributor, supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, and raw material sourcing, are also provided in this section of the report.

Considering the broad-scope of the global plastic containers market, the report offers in-depth insights on the forecast and segment-wise analysis. The plastic containers market has been segmented on the basis of end-user, application, packaging type, packaging material, and region. This sections offers segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast on all the parameters.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=442

5 Key Projections on Future of Plastic Containers Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

Number of plastic container sold is expected to remain the largest in North America, accounting for nearly 30% share of the market by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also prevail as a profitable region for plastic container sales, accounting for over 25% share of the market by 2026-end. In addition, sales of plastic containers in North America and APEJ are projected to reflect an equal and highest CAGR through 2026.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG, or polyester) will endure as the more remunerative packaging material in the global plastic containers market, with sales pegged to exceed 50,000 MT by 2026-end. However sales of high density polyethylene (HDPE) will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2026. Number of plastic containers produced by using polyvinyl chloride (PVC) will remain higher than those produced by using HDPE, although reflect a comparatively slower growth in sales through 2026.

On the basis of packaging type, containers (plastic containers, metal cans) and boxes and cartons will remain sought-after in the market, with sales collectively projected to hold roughly two-third share of the market by 2026-end. However, sales of bags & pouches are poised to exhibit a relatively faster growth in the market through 2026.

Bottled water will continue to be the dominant application of plastic containers, trailed by alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks. Alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks will account for roughly similar share of the market by 2026-end.

Based on end-user, sales of plastic containers in food & beverages will remain significantly higher than that in all the other end-users combined. Food & beverages will also prevail as the fast-growing end-user in the global plastic containers market.

The global plastic containers market is diverse and competitive in nature, which can be attributed to the occupancy of numerous international and regional players worldwide. It has been noted that small and local players in the plastic containers market compete against international vendors based on prices, as competing on the basis of product offerings, features and quality is difficult for small-sized players. Active players underpinning growth of the market include Plastipak Holdings Incorporated, Sonoco Products Company, Linpac Group Ltd, Letica Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constar International LLC, CKS Packaging Incorporated, Bemis Company incorporated, AMCOR Ltd, and Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated.

Plastic Containers Market by Category

Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drink

Milk Products

Ready to Drink Beverages

Tea/Coffee

End User

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Other End Users

Pharmaceuticals

Printing & Stationary

Packaging Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene

Other Resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Packaging Type

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Containers (Plastic Containers, Metal Cans)

Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/442

Key Question answered in the survey of Stationary Plastic Containers market report:

Sales and Demand of Stationary Plastic Containers

Growth of Stationary Plastic Containers Market

Market Analysis of Stationary Plastic Containers

Market Insights of Stationary Plastic Containers

Key Drivers Impacting the Stationary Plastic Containers market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Stationary Plastic Containers market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Stationary Plastic Containers



More Valuable Insights on Stationary Plastic Containers Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Stationary Plastic Containers, Sales and Demand of Stationary Plastic Containers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



