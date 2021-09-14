Catdi Printing Launches New Direct Mail Marketing Website

Richmond, Texas, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —As businesses continue to reboot with Covid-19 slowly waning, Catdi Printing has stepped in to launch a new e-commerce website to boost Direct Mail Marketing solutions.

EDDM2go.com – or Every Door Direct Mail – is Catdi Printing’s creation to help businesses, large and small, get back on their feet and effectively promote their services and trades to residents in targeted areas.

The website is the latest creation from Houston, Texas-based Catdi Printing. Created in 2005, Catdi is a leading graphic and design service provider on the web today and is a commercial printing and direct mail printer.

Catdi President Carlos deSantos explained that EDDM2go.com reflected Catdi’s seizing the opportunity to meet expected demand and underpin businesses focus on direct mail advertising.

“EDDM print marketing has evolved very quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic and now see it as one of the most popular forms of direct mail marketing,” he added. Catdi’s intentions are to create a large presence across Texas in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.

Every Door Direct Mail® (EDDM®) is a program that was first created by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2011 to make direct mail easier and more affordable than ever, especially for small businesses. It allows them to target a customer base closest to home for less than it takes to send a letter.

EDDM2go.com takes that process to the next level and is unique in how it helps you through every step of the EDDM® process from start to finish. Entrepreneurs can create and customize promotional mail quickly for one flat price with this all-inclusive service.

They then select the carrier routes they wish to target with the website’s easy-to-use EDDM® mapping tool, and their marketing materials will be in the hands of a neighborhood’s worth of potential customers within ten days.

The website bundles the process into a package that allows you to save the time and money you’d usually use to gather and organize addresses and names by automatically creating a list based on your desired neighborhood.

According to the USPS, 98% of people check their mail every day, and 77% sort through it immediately. Meanwhile, direct order and B2B direct marketing sales are projected to increase 5.4% over the next three years.

So if you want to find out more:

Phone: 713 882 4629

Email: carlos@catdi.com

Website: www.catdi.com / EDDM2go.com