Monoethylene Glycol Market likely to reach beyond USD 30.40 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.5%

The report “Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Application (Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolant, Film), Technology, and Geography (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Global Forecast to 2022″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the growing demand for MEG in the Fiber, PET, and film applications coupled with high demand in APAC region are driving the MEG Market. The growing demand for polyester in textile industry is driving the demand of MEG in textile end-use industry. The textile end-use industry is expected to witness a large demand of MEG in the market especially in countries such as China and India. Increasing use of PET in this region in packaging which is an ever-growing end-use industry in the developing countries would support the growth in demand for MEG.

Browse 71 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market”

Among applications fiber led the MEG market in 2016

Fiber is the largest application of MEG owing to its high demand in the production of PET and polyester fiber. The global production of polyester grew by 4.2% in 2016 with polyester filament market is witnessing a growth rate of 5.5%, whereas stable growing at a rate of 3.1%. Moreover, the total polyester production was 49.3 million tons in 2016. The overall growth in fiber market is decent and offers growth opportunities for MEG.

PET is the second largest application in MEG market owing to high demand of MEG in the production of PET bottles. Growing packaging end-use industry and changing trends in packaging are encouraging the use of PET as it can be recycled and reused.

China to be the largest market of MEG between 2017 and 2022 in terms of value

China is the largest MEG market owing to the high demand for MEG in polyester and PET applications in textile and packaging end-use industries. Moreover, the demand in the textile end-use industry (geo-textiles, non-woven medical textiles, home textiles, and technical textiles) is a major driver of the MEG market. China is expected to make huge investments in MEG production to meet its high demand in the near future. It mainly produces its MEG by coal-based technology, which is cheaper than the conventional naphtha-based production technology.

The Asia Pacific MEG market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for MEG in terms of volume. It is also a major market for textiles, packaging, automotive, chemical processing and oil & gas globally. Countries in the Asia Pacific are expanding their production capacities and investing in new projects to decrease dependence on imports and thereby boosting regional energy security and autonomy. China is investing more in coal-based MEG production facilities to decrease its imports. Growing economies, increasing population, and standards of living are driving the applications such as PET and fiber in turn driving the demand for MEG.

Key Players in the MEG Market

The key players operating in the MEG market are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Formosa (Taiwan), Dow (US), BASF SE (Germany), MEGlobal (UAE), Sinopec (China), Shell (Netherlands), Reliance (India), and SIBUR (Russia). These companies undertake dynamic business strategies that propel the growth of the MEG market.

