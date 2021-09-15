Ask A Director of Photography as part of New Media Film Festival® Series is live Sunday October 10th 6-7PM PST

Eric Anderson, known for his work on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, RoboCop, Deep Impact, The Arrival, Eric Anderson shares wisdom & answers questions. http://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events/

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Eric Anderson, with over a 35-year career in the Camera Department from Loader to Director of Photography, has photographed features for Lifetime, documentaries for the History Channel, and commercial sequences on Robocop. Eric will share what he has learned about the biz, the people he has worked with, and the fascinating places he has traveled.

Working with legends such as:

Melanie Griffith

Faye Dunaway

Martin Landau

Martin Sheen

Orson Welles

Muhammed Ali

Morgan Freeman

James Coburn

Joseph Cotton

Tipi Hedren

Whether working on a Hollywood blockbuster, or an intimate romance for cable TV, DP Eric Roy Anderson is known for his knowledge and experience to quickly get to the heart of an issue and suggest the best outcome. New Media Film Festival® is honored to have Eric Anderson be part of their successful Ask Series. Learn from the problems he has solved, the reality of a tough but rewarding industry. You will be able to ask questions in advance and live online.

About New Media Film Festival®:

New Media Film Festival®, a unique and comprehensive festival created in 2009 that celebrates innovation, stories, media, and platforms. Ever-evolving technology has become a staple in our daily lives, we continuously strive to produce a festival that highlights and honors the hard-working and up-and-coming content creators in the New Media Industry. Through our unrelenting desire to advance various film media, projects have received funding and distribution, deals have been made, and strong lasting relationships have been built at our festival. The empowering use of new media as a catalyst for storytelling and technology has allowed the New Media Film Festival to honor the stories worth telling.

