Packaging Market – Amcor Ltd (Australia) & DuPont are the Active Players

Acquisitions is the key strategy adopted by the leading players in the packaging market. It accounted for a major share of all the growth strategies between 2014 and 2016. Besides acquisitions, companies have also adopted strategies such as expansions and new product launches to enhance their global presence in the packaging market from 2014 to 2016. The rising demand for packaging is attributed to the increasing health concerns, growing concern with regards to hygienic packaging, and increase in urban population which has led to increase in demand for FMCGs, pharmaceutical supplies and other consumer durable.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), and Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.) carried out the maximum number of strategic developments between 2014 and 2016.

Amcor Limited has strengthened its position in the packaging market through organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions. In 2014, Amcor Limited acquired Zhongshan Tian CAI Packaging Company (China). This acquisition has helped Amcor Limited (Australia) to complement its flexible packaging business in China. In the same year, Amcor Limited acquired Bella Prima Packaging (Indonesia), which helped Amcor expand its flexible packaging market in the Indonesian market.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is another active player in the packaging market which focuses on developing new products and technologies, expansion of facilities, and collaborating with small- and medium-sized players. In August 2014, DuPont developed a peel-able, surface printable, multi-layer, high-barrier lidding film, which is used to seal mono-APET trays, as it helps seal fat and meat juices. This product helps improve cost efficiency, performance, and sustainability of packaging applications. The company uses its resources efficiently as it believes in continuous innovations to remain a leader and pioneer in every sector by tapping into new markets and attracting new customers. The company’s growth strategy is focused on two main aspects, namely, profitable growth and sustained value creation. DuPont utilizes its R&D capabilities to develop products adhering to international rules and regulations and offer diversified products to its customers.

