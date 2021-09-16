ArhamSoft & WWF-Pakistan Thrilled to Launch WinPanda Quiz Competition

Lahore, Pakistan, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd., the winner of PDA, 2021 for its innovative project Mathlete – Let’s Play Math for the “Best Web & Mobile Market Award” category, is ready to kick start the next quiz competition named WinPanda.

ArhamSoft is launching this event in collaboration with the WWF- Pakistan (World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan). This time the academic challenge for young kids and teens will involve multiple subjects, including Maths, Science, English, and General Knowledge, to name a few.

The contest will begin on September 20, 2021. The students from Grade 3 to Matric / O-levels can participate and win exciting prizes. The winners and runner-ups from each grade will be given prize money worth up to 50,000 PKR.

The primary goal of this educational competition is;

To persuade and engage students in productive challenges to win with some fantastic rewards throughout the contest.

To spread enthusiasm for e-learning amongst youth for subjects generally considered challenging like Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, English, etc., strengthening their individual cognitive and intellectual aptitude.

While talking about this upcoming event, the CEO of ArhamSoft, Mr. Irfan Zafar, stated that “This series of educational contests aim to serve the young community by improving self-learning disposition in them and encourage students e-learning.”

“Our mission behind projects like Mathlete is to promote paper-free, innovative platforms for academic assessments,” he added.

ArhamSoft has joined hands with WWF Pakistan for this competition, together with Burger Lab (one of the fastest-growing fast-food brands in Pakistan), Uclick, & Glow Queen (emerging jewelry and cosmetics eShops) as prestigious Gift Partners.

Digitally Powered by Mathlete, WinPanda is a competition where “Everyone is a Winner” because the participants will be rewarded with lovely gifts as they play quizzes online and win points. WWF and ArhamSoft present their branded items like bags, shirts, mugs, etc., as exclusive gifts for quiz participants. Other prizes include Exclusive deals from Burger Lab, discount vouchers from Uclick and Glow Queen, and more.

The registered students with contest codes (managed online by WinPanda in association with PayPro Pakistan) can participate in this competition.

Log on to winpanda.mathlete.pk or get our Mathlete App from the Google Play Store / Apple App Store to register with us.

About ArhamSoft:

ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. is a global software services provider. Established in 2007, the company has matured into a mid-sized, ISO-certified IT organization delivering innovative business solutions and technology services across multiple domains. It devotedly operates with a synergistic approach and aims to set a benchmark of excellence and perfection in providing enterprise-grade custom software solutions. ArhamSoft uses the best industry practices and modern technology stack to build business solutions for companies and serving the community through innovative projects like Mathlete.

In addition, ArhamSoft has developed a full-fledged offshore outsourcing division to provide IT services to clients worldwide through dedicated resources.

