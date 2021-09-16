Become a LyfePal and Thrive on the Latest Social Network

Des Moines, IA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — A new social network – LyfePal – is becoming the latest go-to site where businesses, and brands can increase their global online presence.

LyfePal is a free private social media platform that allows you to share content, join social groups, network with pals, make new connections, organize crowdfunding, and a lot more.

The site currently has more than 5,000 members with new members joining each day and has a “Groups” section that gives people a private space to share with small groups of people, like family, teammates or friends.

Privacy settings can be customized for each group. Within the group, people can post updates, share photos, share files, and organize events.

Equally, members can take advantage of the “Events” section, which gives people an option to organize gatherings, manage invitations, send notifications, and reminders to their friends.

You can also turn to the “Pages” directory, which allows you to create, and manage a business page to promote your business services, crafts or products.

Alternatively, you can utilize the “Profile” page to express what is on your mind. You can choose what you want to share on your Profile, such as using a photo, text, hashtag, mentions, link, videos, polls, audio upload or a combination of all of the above. Your profile can be set to Public, Friends or Only Me.

On your “News Feed”, you will see regularly updated stories from Pals, Pages, Groups and Events.

LyfePal is the leading platform for businesses, and brands to increase their online presence – locally, and globally. For more information or to join, log on to https://lyfepal.com/ or email beatrice@lyfepal.com.