FRP pipes – Top quality with long service life and corrosion resistance

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — D Chel Oil and Gas is a pioneer in the manufacture of various FRP products, particularly FRP pipes. We are one of the major manufacturers of FRP pipes in India. We take great delight in supplying top-notch FRP pipes of unsurpassed quality. Maintaining the quality of all our products is crucial at each stage, right from raw material procurement to final manufacturing, finishing, and storage.

FRP stands for fibreglass reinforced plastic, which is a composite material made up of a polymer matrix and fibres. As a result, a FRP pipe is a pipe made of FRP material using the contact moulding or filament winding methods. To achieve specified FRP pipe qualities in the end product, many types of resins such as thermosetting polyester, epoxy, phenolic resin, and others are employed.

Fiberglass pipe, sometimes known as composite pipe, has been used in a variety of industries, including power generation, petrochemicals, and desalination. Fiberglass pipe is corrosion resistant, has a long life cycle, and is becoming increasingly popular as a replacement for steel, other metal alloys, ductile iron, and concrete.

FRP machine-made pipe now has uses ranging from handling flammable and combustible substances at retail consumer facilities to sewer and water mains in municipal and industrial markets, in addition to its original principal use in oil field gathering lines.

From the Arctic Circle to the Middle East’s deserts, we’ve worked in extreme situations. FRP pipes can be found in systems ranging from production to enhanced oil recovery techniques such as hydraulic fracturing, salt water injection, and CO2 injection.

Hydrogen sulphide or sulphide odour suppression with caustic or hypochlorite have no effect on FRP. As a result, FRP pipe has been employed as a liner in concrete pipes with enormous diameters (48 to 60 inches).

We also manufacture other FRP products like, Sheets, Flanges, Fittings and Valves to name a few. We also manufacture products using other materials like GRP, PVDF, PTFE, PFA, and valves.

