POE Chipsets Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market 2021 – 2031 interpreted by a new report

POE Chipsets: Market Segmentation

On the basis of POE chipset type, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

POE Chipset Power Sourcing Equipment

POE Chipset Power Devices (PDs)

Based on POE chipset type, POE chipset power sourcing equipment is expected to continue to hold a bigger share of the market during the forecast period. Currently, vendors are focusing on upgrading POE chipset PDs in order to make them more reliable and efficient.

Thus, the adoption rate of POE chipset power devices is expected to rise, and the segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of standard, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

3af

3at

3bt

802.3af standard POE chipsets commonly find applications in Internet Protocol (IP) cameras.

802.3at standard POE chipsets are advanced versions of Power over Ethernet chipsets. Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standardized 802.3bt POE chipsets are expected to be launched into the POE chipsets market by the end of 2018.

On the basis of application, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

Infotainment

Connectivity

Security

LED Lighting

Others

The rise in the adoption rate of LED lighting services and solutions is expected to drive the global POE chipsets market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of device application, the global POE chipsets market can be segmented into the following:

VoIP-enabled Handsets

Network Cameras

Ethernet Switches and Injectors

Proximity Sensors

Wireless Radio Access Points

Others

POE Chipsets: Key Market Players

A few of the major players operating in the global POE chipsets market include STMicroelectronics; Silicon Laboratories; ON Semiconductor; Linear Technology Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Microsemi Corporation; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Flexcomm Technology Limited; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Akros Silicon, Inc.; among others.

